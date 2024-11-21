Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Into Modest Adelaide Cottage Because They Want to Be a 'Normal Family'
Prince William and Kate Middleton moved into Adelaide Cottage in 2022, and one expert thinks the future king and queen picked the smaller residence to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a regular life.
"I think they surprised a lot of people when they moved there," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told an outlet. “There are plenty of other places they could have moved to, but Adelaide Cottage fits with their desire as parents to be a normal family, where there aren’t servants and they don't have 30 rooms."
"William would much rather have his kids around him, in the rooms next door to where he’s sleeping," Larcombe continued.
Kate and William have prioritized their "young family'' after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, as the princess was on medical leave for several months. OK! previously reported royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed Kate is on her own schedule when it comes to attending public engagements.
"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," Hardman told an outlet.
"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work," he added.
Kate's recovery journey will continue to be considered while preparing her schedule.
"The palace will be keen to manage expectations," Hardman explained. "If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case.''
"So I think there's no pressure on her to do that," he added.
In September, Kate took to social media to reveal she completed her treatment after avoiding the spotlight for six months.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Throughout her battle, Kate tried to stay positive.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
