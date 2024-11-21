Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Into Modest Adelaide Cottage Because They Want to Be a 'Normal Family'

Kate and William have prioritized their "young family'' after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, as the princess was on medical leave for several months. OK! previously reported royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed Kate is on her own schedule when it comes to attending public engagements.

"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," Hardman told an outlet.

"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work," he added.