Prince William & Kate Middleton Hope Their Upcoming Visit To Boston Will 'Boost Their Royal Profile' In America

William was originally supposed to make a separate trip to NYC last month for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, but he canceled in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The pilot helped create the project, which tackles climate change, in 2020, and the annual awards honor young individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference.

"The Earthshot Prize is a global environment prize, trying to inspire positivity and solutions to tackle some of the world's biggest environmental challenges," he shared. "So, the inspiration to create is going back to going around the world. I have seen some amazing places and some amazing people who are doing incredible work."