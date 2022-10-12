Prince William & Kate Middleton Hope Their Upcoming Visit To Boston Will 'Boost Their Royal Profile' In America
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be on a mission when they arrive in America this December! While the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize awards, insiders revealed they're also utilizing the opportunity to better acquaint themselves with the American public since this will be their first trip to the States in eight years.
"[They're] hoping to boost their royal profile across the pond," explained a source. "Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S. They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements."
But the parents-of-three are also carving out some alone time, as after the awards ceremony, they plan to hop over to New York City, "where they can enjoy the festivities in the build-up to Christmas," spilled the insider, who added that Kate is particularly excited to go ice-skating at Rockefeller Center and pick up souvenirs for their three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
William was originally supposed to make a separate trip to NYC last month for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, but he canceled in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.
The pilot helped create the project, which tackles climate change, in 2020, and the annual awards honor young individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference.
"The Earthshot Prize is a global environment prize, trying to inspire positivity and solutions to tackle some of the world's biggest environmental challenges," he shared. "So, the inspiration to create is going back to going around the world. I have seen some amazing places and some amazing people who are doing incredible work."
The insider talked to Us Weekly about the pair's upcoming trip.
