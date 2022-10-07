Prince William Was Hilariously Asked NSFW Question While Visiting A Charity With Kate Middleton
Prince William may have a bad case of baby fever! The future king hinted at expanding his family during a public appearance alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.
While visiting Northern Ireland the duo attended an event for the Carrickfergus-based charity Carrick Connect — an organization that works to help young people experiencing either social or emotional challenges.
While mingling with Carrick Connect members and people affiliated with the non-profit, Kate was approached by a mother who wondered if the Princess of Wales would be interested in feeding her baby boy. The parent asked, "Would you like to nurse him?" Kate excitedly replied, "Oh yeah, I'd love to."
While watching his spouse cradle the infant, William hinted at the pair giving their three youngsters George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, a few more siblings.
While seeing Kate embrace her maternal instincts, the heir to the throne jokingly said, "More babies, more babies." William then added, "Catherine loves cuddling babies."
While the Duke of Cambridge admired his partner he shared that he thought the tot was "very sweet." The warm moment became a little racy after a group member boldly asked, "Are you going to try tonight, Sir?" William quickly quipped, "That's how it ends."
The royal couple's trip to Northern Ireland is a part of their transition into their new lives without Queen Elizabeth II. Since the death of his grandmother, William and Kate have taken on King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's former titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
During the 10-day mourning period, Elizabeth's children and grandchildren took a break from some of their responsibilities as full-time royals out of respect for their late matriarch. During the various ceremonies intended to honor the monarch, William stood alongside his father who became the head of state the moment Her Majesty passed away.
As OK! previously reported, on Saturday, October 1, Buckingham palace released an updated royal portrait which included Charles, Willliam, Kate and Camilla — both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were absent from the photo op. The snapshot represents the future of the Queen's legacy.
"Charles is saying, 'This is the royal family now.' Now, Meghan and Harry are firmly ostracized and they're firmly excluded. They are in America and won't be welcome back, and I don't think they made any attempt from what I understand... there was no warmth between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family," Tom Bower admitted to OK!.