Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Have to Think About' Their Children's Relationships to Avoid 'Another Kid Writing a Book'
The royal family needs to make sure history doesn't repeat itself with Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children.
With their eldest son, Prince George, 10, in line for the throne, it is important the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, prioritize their daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, and their youngest son, Prince Louis, 5, as much as they do the future King.
"They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure," royal expert Christopher Andersen explained to a news publication, noting there's a possibility that Charlotte and Louis could grow up feeling like a "spare" sibling, as their uncle Prince Harry described in his memoir, Spare.
"He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden," Anderson stated, adding, "by the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined. They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow."
"The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare," the legendary journalist continued. "Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that."
Luckily, George, Charlotte and Louis' "family dynamic is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family," Anderson dished, praising William and Kate. "George has got loving parents and they dote on him and the kids."
To Harry's defense, Anderson pointed out all of the hardships he grew up facing, which ultimately lead to the 38-year-old stepping down from the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, in January 2020.
"The pressures that were on William and Harry grew so much from the dynamics in their family life. The fact that [Princess] Diana was so unhappy and [King] Charles [was] in love with somebody else [was tough]," the royal pundit explained.
However, Harry and William didn't have to grow up in the age of social media, Anderson added, noting the newest generation of royals might face an increased invasion into their personal lives.
"The intrusions on their privacy are just gonna be that much greater so that they have to walk this line, William and Kate do, of protecting the kids’ privacy. [They’re] trying to make sure they grow up as normal as they can — but also giving the British people and the world what is required of them, which is visibility," Anderson concluded.
Us Weekly spoke to Anderson about the importance of George's relationship with his siblings.