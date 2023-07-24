Prince William and Kate Middleton Warned to Keep Prince George Away From Prince Harry's 'Negative Influence'
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned by a royal expert to keep their eldest son, Prince George, far from Prince Harry.
"Kate and William are there to help him [George]," biographer Angela Levin said. "But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence."
Ever since Harry, 38, released his tell-all book, Spare, and Netflix docuseries, he has been on the outs with the royal family.
In the tome, he claimed he and Prince William, 41, got into a physical altercation over Meghan Markle.
"It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part," the dad-of-two said. "It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn't there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself."
He continued, "And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor."
Over the past few months, Harry has avoided his family despite visiting the U.K. for his trial.
Going forward, it looks like Kate, 41, will be the one to intervene.
"Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself," a source said. "Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family. If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people."
"She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone," they added.
GB News reported on Levin's comments.