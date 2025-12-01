or
Prince William and Kate Middleton Set to Skip Annual Christmas Lunch Due to 'Icy' Tension and 'Nonstop Disagreements' With the Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton are opting to forgo the royal family's annual Christmas lunch.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton are opting to forgo the royal family's annual Christmas lunch feast at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk due to alleged rising tension.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, will be attending church liturgy with the rest of The Firm before brunch, they have decided to spend the rest of the holiday with Kate's family.

According to journalist Rob Shuter, between "nonstop disagreements" and "icy moments," the couple will be skipping spending the Yuletide with the royals.

"William and the family will dutifully go to church with big smiles plastered on, but they’re not expected for lunch at the big house. It’s been an extremely difficult year for William and Catherine," a source told him for his ShuterScoop newsletter, referring to Kate, who recently recovered from a form of cancer and is currently in remission.

King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is also expected to attend the holiday lunch, according to Shuter.

The Wales Skipped Last Year's Holiday Lunch

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to dip out early from the red and green-hued celebrations. They reportedly hosted their own "rival" and more "middle-class" Christmas Day party at their home last year, according to the The Daily Beast.

The move was described as a "coup" against the monarch, 77, as they feared that some royal traditions might make them look "weird."

"There's always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at [William and Kate's] house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year. If they post pictures, it’ll be an official coup attempt," a source told the outlet.

Kate's Annual Christmas Carol Service Is Happening on December 5

Despite the Wales not spending the whole Christmas Day with The Firm, Kate will still be getting into the festive spirit.

She'll be emceeing her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" Carol Service in London on December 5, where the royal family will step out to support her event.

The theme for service is "love in all its forms." Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to attend the joyful party at Westminster Abbey.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady recently revealed what the royal family will be eating this holiday season.

McGrady, 62, spoke to Smooth Spins Casino about the Christmas Day menu, which includes roast turkey for a main course, as well as sides such as gravy, Brussels sprouts, roast parsnips, roast potatoes, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

“After that, it would be time for the Christmas pudding. The traditional Christmas pudding would be served on fire and flamed, like most families do at Christmas, then carried into the royal dining room by the [late Queen Elizabeth II's] page, usually to a round of applause," McGrady said.

