'Protective' Kate Middleton Played a Role in Stripping Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Titles: 'She Is a Power Behind the Throne'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
Though Buckingham Palace noted it was King Charles' decision to strip Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles, a royal expert revealed that behind the scenes, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is always weighing in on decisions regarding the monarchy's public image.
"Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told a news outlet. "A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand."
"She is determined to create the right image constantly," he continued. "I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed."
'Dutiful' Kate Middleton Had 'Blossomed'
"Kate has blossomed, media-wise, especially after announcing her cancer. She is a dutiful wife, mother and queen apparent in waiting. Her skills in promoting that public persona are legendary," Turner elaborated. "So, like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood, the issues befalling Andrew and how that could cause a real upset in the royal evolution would find her most determined to ensure his demolition."
When Was Andrew Stripped of His Titles?
As OK! reported, the announcement about Andrew was made on October 30.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace stated. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
In addition, he was ordered to vacate his home.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."
Inside Andrew's Scandals
The allegations against the disgraced dad-of-two included Virginia Giuffre claiming she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was a 17-year-old victim of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.
After suing Andrew, they settled out of court, but she continued to insist her story was true. She shared more details about her encounter with the former Duke of York in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which released in October.