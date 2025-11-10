'Protective' Kate Middleton Played a Role in Stripping Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Titles: 'She Is a Power Behind the Throne'

Kate Middleton has become an important part of the British monarchy.

Though Buckingham Palace noted it was King Charles ' decision to strip Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles, a royal expert revealed that behind the scenes, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is always weighing in on decisions regarding the monarchy's public image.

"Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told a news outlet . "A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George , while doing her part in saving the royal brand."

A royal expert noted Prince William grew angry with Andrew, as he used to speak 'shamelessly' about Kate Middleton.

"She is determined to create the right image constantly," he continued. "I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed."

The mother-of-three is 'protective' and ensures the monarchy puts their best image forward.

"Kate has blossomed, media-wise, especially after announcing her cancer . She is a dutiful wife, mother and queen apparent in waiting. Her skills in promoting that public persona are legendary," Turner elaborated. "So, like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood, the issues befalling Andrew and how that could cause a real upset in the royal evolution would find her most determined to ensure his demolition."

King Charles decided his brother will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

As OK! reported, the announcement about Andrew was made on October 30.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace stated. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

In addition, he was ordered to vacate his home.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."