Kate Middleton Will Lead All 'Discussions and Negotiations' for Royals Next Year After Cancer Battle Forced Her to Step Back, Astrologer Predicts
Nov. 17 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Though Kate Middleton had to take a step back from a good chunk of her royal duties over the last year and a half due to her cancer treatment and recovery, astrologer Inbaal Honigman believes 2026 will be huge for the Princess of Wales.
Honigman pointed to the stars on Sunday, November 16, which marked the 15-year anniversary of Kate and Prince William's engagement announcement.
Kate Middleton Will Step Up for the Monarchy
"Mars, which is the planet of victory, happens to be in Capricorn, Catherine's sign on the 16th. It means that in all matters of discussions and negotiations, this year the Princess will be the winner," she declared. "If there are big meetings planned around planning permissions for their cottage, noise levels or even scheduling parties, let Catherine do the talking."
On the other hand, her husband will step up at home.
"In addition, on this anniversary, Jupiter planet of luck, is in Cancer, Prince William's sign. Therefore, it's best to leave him in charge of game night at home. Anything linked with travel or expansion — be it trips abroad, family breaks, or a new garden shed — they're William's dreams that will come true this year," Honigman spilled to tarot reading website Tarotoo.
"This lovely representation of both star signs in the anniversary date sets the tone for a fortunate year ahead for the active royal couple," she noted.
The Spouses Have 'Special Compatability'
Honigman said that as a couple, 2026 "holds great promise" for the parents-of-three.
"Catherine is a focused and goal-oriented Capricorn, whereas William is a peaceful and family-minded Cancer, just like [Princess] Diana]," she explained, referring to William's late mom.
"This makes them polar opposites — when two signs are exactly on opposite ends of the zodiacal chart. It also makes them karmically compatible, a case of opposites attract," the expert continued. "In astrology, two signs which are six months apart are called a 'Polarity,' and they have a special compatibility."
Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle
As OK! reported, Kate's cancer diagnosis was revealed in March 2024. That September, she revealed she was finished with chemotherapy, and in January 2025, the brunette beauty announced she was in remission.
"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she wrote on Instagram. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she continued. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."