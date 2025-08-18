ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince William and Kate Middleton's Move to 'Forever Home' in Windsor Forces 2 Families to Vacate Their Cottages: Report Source: Mega Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for a fresh start in Windsor with their move to Forest Lodge. OK! Staff Aug. 18 2025, Published 8:12 a.m. ET

Prince Wiliam is set to break tradition as he prepares to become the first monarch who won't reside in a palace or a castle. Instead, he and Kate Middleton will make their new "forever home" in Windsor, according to a report, marking a fresh start for the royal family.

Source: Mega The pair will continue living at Forest Lodge.

Despite the impending move, it appears likely that the family will continue living at Forest Lodge even after William ascends to the throne. Local reports indicated that two families residing in nearby cottages were asked to vacate earlier this summer, supposedly being offered alternative accommodations within Windsor Great Park — though this remains unverified. Royal insiders have hinted that the move signifies a "fresh start" for the family following a challenging three years characterized by the death of Queen Elizabeth and personal health struggles for both Middleton and King Charles, who both were diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales plan to leave their current residence at Adelaide Cottage and move into Forest Lodge, a charming eight-bedroom house located on the sprawling Windsor Great Park estate. This relocation is anticipated later this year and comes as their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — continue to grow. Forest Lodge, which dates back 328 years, nestles in a serene section of the 4,800-acre park and offers stunning views over Berkshire and London. Renovations are underway at the Grade II listed lodge, with costs covered by the couple themselves. Consistent with their lifestyle, the Waleses will not employ live-in staff at their new residence.

Source: Mega Prince William and Kate Middleton chose Forest Lodge as their new forever home.

Article continues below advertisement

The family first transitioned to Windsor from Kensington Palace in September 2022, settling temporarily in a smaller four-bedroom cottage nearby to test the environment. Kate has shared how living in the countryside has contributed positively to her recovery, allowing her and William to be "as hands-on as possible" with their children while balancing their royal duties. The move to Windsor not only provided increased privacy for the children but also brought them closer to the late Queen, who passed just weeks after they arrived. George, 12, Charlotte, 10 and Louis, 7, have found happiness at the nearby independent Lambrook School.

Source: Mega Prince William and Kate Middleton's children attend Lambrook School.

Article continues below advertisement

William, who turned 43 in June, reflected on the past year as "brutal" and "the hardest in my life," citing the health challenges faced by his father and wife. This experience has shaped his approach to family life, prioritizing both family time and the school run. Sources close to the prince reveal that William is eager to reshape the monarchy during his reign, ensuring it remains relevant in the modern world. He is particularly interested in redefining the structure of the royal household at Buckingham Palace, which is expected to remain the monarchy's headquarters despite William's anticipated absence from the property. A palace insider noted that William and Kate envision a monarchy where the King might be spotted during school run duties.

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a £369 million refurbishment, which means that all state functions will take place at Windsor Castle until at least 2027. Unlike Harry and Meghan, who drew criticism for spending taxpayer money on their Frogmore Cottage renovations, William and Kate will privately funded their move and Forest Lodge's remodeling, sidestepping public scrutiny. The couple recently lodged a planning application that details necessary updates to the property, including new doors, windows and flooring.

Source: Mega Prince William envisions sending his children to school once he ascends to the throne.