or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William and King Charles' Trip to Balmoral Is a 'PR Spin,' Source Insists: 'This Isn't Just a Family Spat'

Composite photo of Prince William and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles' vacation is a 'PR spin,' a source claimed of the pair's recent getaway.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and King Charles recently spent some father-son time in Balmoral, but according to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, the pair's "mini-break" is purely a "PR spin.”

Article continues below advertisement

Where Do Prince William and King Charles Stand?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William are not just having 'a family spat,' an insider shared.

"The palace wants images of unity, but father and son are miles apart,” a source shared of where the two stand. The two can't seem to agree on their relatives, as William seems to have issues with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

"This isn’t just a family spat," another insider said. "It’s about the monarchy’s future. If they can’t agree, the whole institution looks weak."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and King Charles Have Had 'No Fallout,' According to Other Insiders

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles have not had a 'fallout,' according to another outlet.

Though William doesn't want to be near his uncle, the same can't be said for Charles.

"Charles thinks keeping Andrew and Fergie close somehow protects the family. But to everyone else, it looks reckless, naïve, and frankly stupid. The scandals around those two never end,” the insider explained.

Another publication had a different tale to tell regarding the Balmoral trip, with sources insisting it’s a “much looked forward to” trip and that Charles and William's time together is “in no way connected to recent family dramas.”

“They speak very regularly, and there has been no fallout,” they added.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William's Issues With Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Explained

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William's issues with Prince Harry have been long documented.

Ultimately, "William’s view is that his father needs to take a firmer line with Andrew," royal author Andrew Lownie. "I think this could cause real tensions between Charles and William. William, as future king, will have to deal with the fallout from this. He wants this problem solved and has no sentimental attachment to Andrew. He has no time for Andrew, and he can see how toxic the Yorks are."

Things started to go south after Andrew was named in Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit in 2021 for his alleged sexual assault and ties to Jeffrey Epstein, but things got even worse when he allegedly made “nasty” comments about William's wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince Andrew Allegedly Made 'Unkind Comments' About Kate Middleton

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew allegedly made 'unkind comments' regarding Kate Middleton.

Lownie noted he couldn’t “see how anyone would make unkind comments about Kate when she’s been the family’s saving grace.”

“It surprised me, but people do get jealous,” he added. “I’d have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king, though. William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road. He’s all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.