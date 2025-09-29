Prince William and King Charles' Trip to Balmoral Is a 'PR Spin,' Source Insists: 'This Isn't Just a Family Spat'

Article continues below advertisement

Where Do Prince William and King Charles Stand?

Source: MEGA King Charles and Prince William are not just having 'a family spat,' an insider shared.

"The palace wants images of unity, but father and son are miles apart,” a source shared of where the two stand. The two can't seem to agree on their relatives, as William seems to have issues with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. "This isn’t just a family spat," another insider said. "It’s about the monarchy’s future. If they can’t agree, the whole institution looks weak."

Prince William and King Charles Have Had 'No Fallout,' According to Other Insiders

Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles have not had a 'fallout,' according to another outlet.

Though William doesn't want to be near his uncle, the same can't be said for Charles. "Charles thinks keeping Andrew and Fergie close somehow protects the family. But to everyone else, it looks reckless, naïve, and frankly stupid. The scandals around those two never end,” the insider explained. Another publication had a different tale to tell regarding the Balmoral trip, with sources insisting it’s a “much looked forward to” trip and that Charles and William's time together is “in no way connected to recent family dramas.” “They speak very regularly, and there has been no fallout,” they added.

Prince William's Issues With Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Explained

Source: MEGA Prince William's issues with Prince Harry have been long documented.

Ultimately, "William’s view is that his father needs to take a firmer line with Andrew," royal author Andrew Lownie. "I think this could cause real tensions between Charles and William. William, as future king, will have to deal with the fallout from this. He wants this problem solved and has no sentimental attachment to Andrew. He has no time for Andrew, and he can see how toxic the Yorks are." Things started to go south after Andrew was named in Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit in 2021 for his alleged sexual assault and ties to Jeffrey Epstein, but things got even worse when he allegedly made “nasty” comments about William's wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince Andrew Allegedly Made 'Unkind Comments' About Kate Middleton

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew allegedly made 'unkind comments' regarding Kate Middleton.