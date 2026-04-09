Prince William 'Offered His Condolences' to Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew After He Lost His Titles: Report
April 9 2026, Updated 3:19 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew seemingly had the support of his nephew and future king, Prince William, after his royal titles were stripped last year.
William, 43, reportedly reached out to his uncle, 66, in October 2025 on the night he lost his titles to "offer his condolences," according to the new biography of late Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth II: In Private.
Prince William Reached Out to Ex-Prince Andrew
The former Duke of York, 66, was "very touched" that William was "one of the few people" who reached out to him following the very public ordeal.
Andrew was stripped of his titles by his older brother, King Charles, following increased scrunity surrounding his ties to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Titles in October 2025
The move followed the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous tell-all memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which marked the first time she has spoken publicly since reaching an out-of-court settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew in 2022.
In addition, newly-released documents shed more light on Andrew and Epstein's relationship, including a 2011 email in which Andrew told him, "We are in this together."
"I'm just as concerned for you!" he reportedly wrote. "Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it.”
The email was dated one day after a photo of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre was published by The Mail on Sunday in the U.K.
- Prince William Wanted to Drop Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Family Way Before Titles Were Removed: 'He Never Much Liked His Uncle'
- Why Prince William's 'Incandescent Rage' Over Uncle Andrew's Epstein Scandal Could Kill Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Royal Status
- Prince William Will Banish 'Toxic' Prince Andrew From Royal Family Once He's King, Experts Claim: 'He Has Never Been a Fan of His Uncle'
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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February
Andrew's problems have only continued into the new year, as he was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He was detained on allegations that he improperly shared information with Epstein during his time as the U.K.’s trade envoy. He was released 11 hours later and is currently under investigation.
Prince William Reportedly Feels a 'Grudge' Against Andrew
Multiple outlets have reported that William has favored a tougher approach in dealing with his uncle.
“William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne],” royal biographer Andrew Lownie told a news outlet on March 4. “He wants it dealt with now.”
William has been reported to be holding a grudge against Andrew over his past treatment of his wife, Kate Middleton.
"Differences between monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal," journalist Richard Kay told Daily Mail in August 2024. "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."