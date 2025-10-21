Virginia Giuffre's 'Nobody's Girl': Biggest Bombshells About Prince Andrew

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Got Virginia Giuffre 'Ready' Before Meeting Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir will be released almost six months after she died by suicide.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre's infamous 2001 photo is one of the most shocking subjects of the latter's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. In the book, out on October 21, Giuffre revisited the night she met the embattled royal and the events that happened afterward. She revealed she was at Ghislaine Maxwell's London pied-à-terre, near Hyde Park, when Jeffrey Epstein's madam prepared her before meeting Prince Andrew on March 10, 2001. "Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a singsongy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!'" Giuffre recalled in her memoir. "It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince! Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready." According to the late accuser, she and Maxwell "spent most of that day shopping." "After I showered and dried my hair, I put on the jeans and top, which left a strip of my stomach exposed. Maxwell wasn't thrilled, but like most teenage girls then, I idolized Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and the third outfit was something I imagined the two of them might wear," she added.

Prince Andrew Mentioned His Daughters When Guessing Virginia Giuffre's Age

Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre died in April at the age of 41.

In the posthumous memoir, Giuffre recalled Maxwell looking "more coquettish than usual" when Prince Andrew arrived at the house. When the British socialite introduced her, she asked the royal prince to guess Giuffre's age. "The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. 'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon,'" she wrote.

Virginia Giuffre Posed for a Photo With Prince Andrew to Show Her Mother

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre wrote about her experiences with Prince Andrew in the book.

Giuffre remembered Prince Andrew as someone "still relatively fit, with short-cropped brown hair and youthful eyes," noting he had long been known as "the playboy of the royal family." Like Epstein, she began calling the royal "Andy." She then recalled how they ended up capturing the notorious photograph, which showed Prince Andrew wrapping his arm around her waist. "As we chatted in Maxwell's entryway, I suddenly thought of something: my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn't pose for a picture," Giuffre wrote. "I ran to get a Kodak FunSaver from my room, then returned and handed it to Epstein. I remember the prince putting his arm around my waist as Maxwell grinned beside me." She also confirmed Epstein captured the infamous shot.

Prince Andrew Danced With Virginia Giuffre at a Nightclub

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew has consistently insisted on his innocence amid the controversy.

Later that evening, Giuffre joined the group at Tramp, an exclusive nightclub. "The prince went to the bar and came back with a cocktail for me," she recalled. "Then he invited me to dance. He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely." Giuffre added, "On the way back, Maxwell told me, 'When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.'"

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew Had S-- After Spending Time in the Tub

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew recently gave up his royal titles and honors.

Upon returning to the house, Maxwell and Epstein "signaled" it was time for Giuffre to take care of Prince Andrew. "He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath," she detailed. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed." Giuffre continued, "He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn't have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

Virginia Giuffre Was Paid $15,000 After the Encounter With Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre was only 17 when she met Prince Andrew.