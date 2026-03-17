Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Branded With 'Awful' Nickname by Police After Misconduct Arrest
March 17 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew was branded with an "awful" nickname by police following his 11-hour arrest last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The disgraced royal was arrested on his 66th birthday, February 19, at his home on Wood Farm.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Known as 'Detainee A'
"It brings it home doesn't it? To go from Prince and Duke and Earl, Baron, Knight — all those fancy titles then suddenly you're Detainee A," a source revealed of the nickname given to the royal by police in an interview published by a news outlet on Monday, March 16.
The insider continued, "He must have thought just being plain 'Andy' was awful at one point. I don’t suppose he thought it could get much worse."
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Released After 11 Hours
The royal was "released under investigation" by police later that day after spending 11 hours in custody.
Authorities are investigating the former royal for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, alleging the ex-Duke of York sent details of his confidential travels to the late convicted s-- offender while he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.
As a trade envoy, he was required to keep his itinerary details restricted and top secret.
- Ex-Prince Andrew Looked 'Broken' After His Arrest as Epstein Ties Continue to 'Damage' Royal Family, Says Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Three New Brutal Staff Nicknames Revealed as He 'Licks Wounds' After Arrest
- Ex-Prince Andrew Celebrated Jeffrey Epstein's 2010 Release From House Arrest in Bombshell Email: 'Really Good News'
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Ex-Prince Andrew's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Continue to Be Examined
Andrew is accused of sending information about his vacations to Singapore, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010. That same year, Andrew allegedly emailed the financier about his visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“Hey! You are in big time,” the ex-royal wrote to Epstein at the time. “He thinks you are great and would like to introduce you to Sheikh Mohammed, [sic], the crown prince. Doesn’t think it can be done before the end of the year though.”
Ex-Prince Andrew Lost Royal Titles Last Year
Andrew continues to face scrunity for his former relationship with Epstein. In addition to losing his royal titles in October 2025, he was also evicted from his 30-bedroom home, Royal Lodge, by his older brother, King Charles.
The ex-prince now resides on the Sandringham Estate, which has been described as a "shoebox-sized" property. His old staff was reportedly "drawing straws" over which employees would follow him to his new residence.
"There was genuine uncertainty among staff about protocol once his titles were removed. Clear guidance has now been circulated – in a professional context, he is to be called 'Sir,' and nothing more. That seemingly small adjustment carries symbolic weight. It reinforces that his former rank no longer applies in day-to-day practice," a source told RadarOnline.com.