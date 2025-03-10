or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Stands Out in Red While Attending Commonwealth Day Service With Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla: Photos

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William and Queen Camilla.
Source: MEGA

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla got dressed up to attend the Commonwealth day service in Westminster.

By:

March 10 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

A family affair!

On Monday, March 10, King Charles, Prince William and their respective wives came together to attend the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster.

commonwealth dayt kate william
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Commonwealth Day service together on Monday, March 10.

Kate Middleton stood out in a bright red dress coat that matched perfectly with her hat, pointed-toe heels and clutch.

In addition, the Princess of Wales donned pearl-drop earrings and a necklace made of several strands of pearls.

Prince William stuck to his traditional look of a dark suit, patterned tie and white collared shirt. He was also still sporting his new facial scruff.

Photos from inside the ceremony showed the spouses smiling as they sat next to each other.

commonwealth dayt kate william
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales caught everyone's eye in a red dress coat and matching hat.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla looked ready for spring in a pale pink dress coat and matching hat.

She accessorized with a beige purse, beige heels and a necklace that mimicked Kate's.

Charles coordinated with his wife by having a baby pink pocket square tucked into his dark suit's jacket. He also donned a pale pink collared shirt and patterned tie.

commonwealth day camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also present for the ceremony.

Kate Middleton

Kate and William marked the outing by posting a few pictures from their day on Instagram.

"Today is Commonwealth Day! A day to celebrate the shared values, diversity, and unity of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth," the upload was captioned. "This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, is a reminder of the power of fostering strong, connected communities, and empowering one another to build a better future 🌍."

"Perfect prince and princess of Wales 🔥," one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another raved, "Wonderful! I love seeing the Princess of Wales out and about and looking great! 🌟."

This was one of a few outings in 2025 for Kate, who marked her return to public duties after announcing on January 14 that she was in remission from cancer.

commonwealth dayt charles camilla
Source: MEGA

Charles coordinated his suit to match Camilla's outfit.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," the brunette beauty wrote on social media at the time. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

commonwealth day charles
Source: MEGA

The monarch is still battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

On the other hand, Charles is still battling a form of undisclosed cancer.

The patriarch, whose diagnosis was revealed in February 2023, hasn't shared many details about his health woes, but he expressed his gratitude for medical workers in his Christmas address last year.

"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my Family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," he shared. "I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement."

