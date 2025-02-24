Meghan Markle's Former Aide Jason Knauf Doesn't Regret Airing Out Bullying Accusations: 'I Wouldn't Change Anything'
Meghan Markle's former aide Jason Knauf doesn't feel bad about airing out the Duchess of Sussex's alleged mistreatment of others.
On his Sunday, February 23, appearance on 60 Minutes Australia, the ex-royal staffer admitted he had "no regrets" over the situation, which blew up in 2021.
"I think it’s tough, but it’s probably quite good," he noted of the attention he's received since the scandal broke.
"You know, as someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye, you probably have to take your own medicine sometimes," Knauf shared. "You can’t choose just to take the fun stuff in any job, and that applies to the prince and princess as well as everyone else working for them. So, I wouldn’t change anything."
Despite the drama that unfolded, Knauf said of Meghan and Prince Harry in the TV interview, "I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family."
The timing of Knauf's interview is interesting, as the mom-of-two's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is set to debut on Tuesday, March 4.
Similarly, while Knauf first filed a complaint against the former actress in 2018, his words weren't leaked until 2021, just days before Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.
In Knauf's first complaint, he wrote, "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable."
"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights," he continued. "She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."
In another complaint, he claimed Meghan "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."
At the time, a spokesperson for Meghan spoke out and denied the allegations.
"Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," they said, referring to their televised interview with Winfrey.
"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," the statement continued. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."