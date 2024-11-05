Prince William and Prince Harry 'Couldn't Be Further Apart' Despite the Prince of Wales' Recent Olive Branch
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship unraveled after the Duke of Sussex published Spare, but the Prince of Wales still mentioned his brother in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
Still, royal commentator Phil Dampier said the siblings "couldn't be further apart."
"[William] was going on about their childhood when Diana took them to various charities and so he had to mention [Harry]. It's as simple as that," Dampier told an outlet. "It would have been a snub if he hadn't."
"I don't see it as any sort of major breakthrough, I'm afraid, in their relationship," he added. "Which is sadly, as far apart as ever."
William and Harry both find ways to publicly honor Diana, but they often celebrate their mother separately.
"I'm sure Diana would be obviously devastated to see what's happened between the two brothers," Dampier noted. "She'd obviously be very upset to see that they've drifted apart so much and have fallen out so badly."
"They both could have done so much good for something which she was very anxious for them to do and so I'm sure she'd be absolutely devastated," he speculated.
OK! previously reported that the future king was transparent with his concerns about U.K. housing access.
"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," William said in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
"I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better," he added. "So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Due to his status, critics questioned William's intentions.
"The Prince of Wales has already faced accusations surrounding his own privilege," a voiceover said. "There has been some criticism of the prince's plans because of the multiple homes he owns."
"Some believe the prince is coming uncomfortably close to meddling in matters of policy," the narrator added.
William is passionate about carrying on Diana's legacy of humanitarianism.
"There will be some people who might question whether you’re the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?" an interviewer asked.
"I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need," William replied. "And I see that as part of my role, is that, why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"
Dampier spoke to The Sun.