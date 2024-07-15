Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Doing Everything They Possibly Can for the United Kingdom' While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Focus on Hollywood Careers
Kate Middleton and Prince William showed off their patriotism this weekend, as the Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon and the Prince of Wales was spotted at the UEFA European Championship final on Sunday, June 14.
"When these things come up, they attend if they can. Kate and William's love for the country is quite evident," royal historian Hugo Vickers told an outlet. "How this contrasts with the public perception of Harry and Meghan's relationship with the country — well, this is all very sad."
The Sussexes are currently based in California and are building their Archewell Production company and foundation on the West Coast.
"What Harry and Meghan are doing, of course, is entirely different because they're doing things for themselves," he added.
Vickers applauded the Wales brood for their ability to root for their country amid the princess' cancer battle.
"We see them supporting interests very close to their hearts. In his case, the football in her case, the tennis," Vickers noted. "The most supportive, the most successful members of the royal family are those who support the monarch."
"And that is what William and Catherine do. They're supporting the King who cannot do everything," he added. "They take on special areas of interest. And that's what we'll be seeing them doing tomorrow. That's the that's the big difference."
Tennis fans were hopeful that Kate would go to Wimbledon, as she is a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
"I think it's extremely good news because not only will Wimbledon have the most exciting match tomorrow in the men's finals, with Djokovic playing Alcaraz," the commentator previously said before Kate's appearance. "But also the presence of Catherine, Princess of Wales will just be the icing on the cake because everybody had been hoping so much that she would be well enough to attend."
“And we are told that she is still having treatment and so she has to take things day by day," he continued.
The future queen took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health, but she returned to the public eye at Trooping the Colour in June.
"She told us in the last message at the time of Trooping the Colour that she isn't out of the woods yet," he said. “So each appearance is a step forward, and I can't think of a better way of celebrating tomorrow than her being at Wimbledon.”
"It's wonderful to think that she'll be in the royal box because we've rather missed her this year," Vickers stated. “And I gather that she will also present the trophy. So this is all very positive news.”
While the Sussexes are building a name for themselves in Hollywood, William is focused on Kate's recovery. OK! previously reported an insider shared that the Prince of Wales is balancing caring for his household and duties.
“He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it. Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing, not just for her, but for the children," a source shared.
