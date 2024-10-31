Prince William Admits He 'Feels Guilty' About Homelessness in the U.K.: 'I Feel Compelled to Act'

"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," William said in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

"I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better," he added. "So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation."