Prince William Admits He 'Feels Guilty' About Homelessness in the U.K.: 'I Feel Compelled to Act'
Prince William is on a mission to eradicate homelessness in the U.K., but the royal's privilege is making critics doubt his intentions.
"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," William said in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
"I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better," he added. "So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation."
While William shared his passion for the cause, the film didn't shy away from acknowledging the speculation surrounding his work.
"The Prince of Wales has already faced accusations surrounding his own privilege," a voiceover said. "There has been some criticism of the prince's plans because of the multiple homes he owns."
"Some believe the prince is coming uncomfortably close to meddling in matters of policy," the narrator added.
But the father-of-three assured viewers that his motives are genuine.
"There will be some people who might question whether you’re the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?" an interviewer asked.
"I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need," William replied. "And I see that as part of my role, is that, why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"
OK! previously reported the trailer for Prince William: We Can End Homelessness fueled speculation about William and Prince Harry's feud, as the Prince of Wales mentioned a memory he shared with his brother.
"She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth," royal commentator Phil Dampier told an outlet. "Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like."
"It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary," Dampier added. "I don't see it that myself. I think the rift between them is still as wide as ever, unfortunately."
Despite the wedge between them, William and Harry continue to prioritize patronages aligned with Diana's legacy of humanitarianism.
"They both could have done so much good for something which she was very anxious for them to do and so I'm sure she'd be absolutely devastated," Dampier added.
"It's just a rather sad indication of the fact that something which they could have worked together on, and something which they both experienced at a young age, they're no longer doing," Dampier continued. "It's just left William on his own, and Harry's not joining in, so I don't see this as an olive branch."