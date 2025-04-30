'Betrayed the Family': Prince William Planning to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles as He 'Despises' Them

“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” an insider told The Daily Beast, allegedly referring to Meghan using her HRH (Her Royal Highness) title alongside her lifestyle products she sells.

The source noted William “loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body,” as he “believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for” and “the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”

The insider also shared Meghan using her HRH title to promote her brand As Ever violates an agreement she made with the deceased Queen Elizabeth II.