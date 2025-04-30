'Betrayed the Family': Prince William Planning to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles as He 'Despises' Them
Prince William is planning to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles once he becomes king, according to a new report.
“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” an insider told The Daily Beast, allegedly referring to Meghan using her HRH (Her Royal Highness) title alongside her lifestyle products she sells.
The source noted William “loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body,” as he “believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for” and “the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”
The insider also shared Meghan using her HRH title to promote her brand As Ever violates an agreement she made with the deceased Queen Elizabeth II.
When Meghan appeared on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast recently, she gifted her a basket of her “homemade strawberry sauce,” signing it, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”
“Charles has completely lost control,” the source said, explaining how Meghan is exploiting the king’s weakness by continuing to use her title.
They added it’s “apparent” Meghan and Harry have “every intention of making his final years a misery.”
“Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is,” they elaborated. “She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”
Another source, who spoke on Meghan’s behalf, claimed the gift to Lima was a “personal” one and thus did not violate her agreement with the queen.
“Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes,” the insider added. “While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain.”
A former courier dished to The Daily Beast that when the couple exited from their royal roles, they “made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity.”
A statement from Elizabeth II regarding Meghan and Harry’s exit echoes similar sentiments, as it specifically said, “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”
Harry and Meghan officially exited from their royal duties in 2020, moving from the United Kingdom to the United States of America.