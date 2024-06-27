'Sensitive' Prince William 'Found It Easier to Cut Ties' With Prince Harry Instead of Reconciling

"William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."

Currently, William is focused on Kate Middleton and King Charles' health as they both battle cancer.

"His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation," Seward explained. "Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence."