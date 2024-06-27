'Sensitive' Prince William 'Found It Easier to Cut Ties' With Prince Harry Instead of Reconciling
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has yet to recover from Spare, and experts believe the Prince of Wales was deeply offended by the Duke of Sussex's description of him in the tell-all memoir.
"William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."
Currently, William is focused on Kate Middleton and King Charles' health as they both battle cancer.
"His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation," Seward explained. "Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence."
Despite William and Harry's falling out, Seward thinks Princess Diana would be proud of her eldest child.
"The traumas of the past year have made him a stronger person," Seward shared. "He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him."
While promoting Spare, Harry revealed that he has minimal contact with William.
"We haven't spoken for quite a while. No, not recently," Harry said on 60 Minutes when asked about communication with William.
"But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question," the veteran admitted. "And I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother."
"I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family," he added. "My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years."
Aside from his ties to William, Harry was unable to see Charles while in London for an Invictus Games celebration, and it's been reported that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet haven't seen their grandpa in person since 2022.
"King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates," Tom Quinn said. "William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry's children could then easily pop over from their house nearby."
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes "desperately" want to mend things with the Wales due to Kate's diagnosis.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source stated. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
