Prince William is said to be using a brutal two-word phrase behind closed doors to slam his shamed uncle Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten – who sources say palace aides are mocking as a "creepy commoner" now that King Charles has stripped him of his royal titles. Insiders say future monarch William's withering assessment of the former Duke of York, 65, captures the deepening rift between the pair as William, 43, prepares to take the throne from his cancer-stricken father.

Broadcaster Emily Maitlis, 55 – who grilled Andrew in his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview about his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – says she knows what William calls Andrew in private. Her revelation comes as Andy prepares to leave Royal Lodge, the $40 million, 30-room Windsor mansion where he has long lived on what has been described as a peppercorn rent. Andrew's withdrawal from public life following his association with Epstein – and the fallout from his 2019 Newsnight interview conducted by Maitlis – continues to shape how senior royals navigate his presence at family events. Speaking on "The News Agents" podcast with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, Maitlis revealed the bile-filled phrase William is apparently using to abuse Andrew. She said: "Where I think it becomes interesting is William's response to his uncle, right? I mean, I was told that he thinks his uncle is, quote, 'beyond hideous,' so whatever Charles does or doesn't do, I think the relationship will be very, very different in the next King's reign.'"

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.

According to a senior palace figure familiar with internal tensions, the phrase reflects a wider frustration William has with his disgraced uncle. They said: "William has drawn a very firm line. That two-word phrase is brutal, but it's also exactly how he sees the damage Andrew has done. He wants him totally gone from the monarchy, in exile – forever." Another source added: "William sees his uncle as a liability and doesn't think he should have any more support from The Firm. He will be even more brutal with freezing him out than his father when he takes the throne." William and Andrew's relationship was recently tested when Andy and his former wife, 66-year-old Sarah Ferguson, attended the Duchess of Kent's funeral, appearing unexpectedly alongside senior royals. Photographs captured Andrew laughing at one point outside the service, a moment that jarred with the tone of the event and drew huge backlash. The appearance is said to have left William blindsided. A source said: "William was livid about being put in that position. He's gone out of his way to keep distance between himself and Andrew, especially in public." Another insider added: "The level of frustration from William is high. He doesn't want to be seen alongside Andrew or Sarah."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has to move out of Royal Lodge.

Other long-standing grievances have also contributed to the tensions. A source said there have been friction between William and Andrew for years, with Andy said to have been "rude" about William's wife, Princess Kate, now 43, although the specific remarks were never disclosed. Maitlis' comments have reignited debate about Andrew's future role, even as he continues to vigorously deny the accusations connected to his relationship with Epstein. His agreement to vacate Royal Lodge – a residence he has shared with Ferguson for years despite their 1996 divorce – has been seen by some insiders as a step towards cleaning up the monarchy and trying to remove it from the constant scandals that have swamped the institution in recent years.

