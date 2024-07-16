'Stubborn' Prince William Takes a 'Tough Stand' on Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Staying Out of the Royal Fold
Prince William is taking on more responsibility since becoming the Prince of Wales, but his vision for the monarchy could exclude Prince Harry and Prince Andrew going forward.
“William has always been a strong character,” Jennie Bond told an outlet.
“I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute,” she continued. “He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.”
As King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, William is taking on more leadership opportunities within The Firm.
“He is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway,” Bond stated.
“Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry," she added.
OK! previously reported William isn't expected to make room for Harry to return to the royal fold amid health crises.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
Harry said in the past that he "wants a family, not an institution," but his public move to the U.S. drove a wedge between him and the Windsors.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
In Spare, Harry claimed the future king physically assaulted him, which painted William in a negative light.
"Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions," Fordwich claimed. "He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."
Harry and Charles reunited in February after His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer, but the siblings continue to live separately.
"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," Helena Chard stated.
"He views his brother's behavior as unforgivable," she continued. "Prince William is adamant that he will protect his family and the monarchy from further upset. Prince Harry has crossed the trust line. For the purpose of damage limitation and to prevent betrayal and trauma, he has cut communication with Prince Harry."
Bond spoke to OK! U.K.