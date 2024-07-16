'Stubborn' Prince William Takes a 'Tough Stand' on Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Staying Out of the Royal Fold

As King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, William is taking on more leadership opportunities within The Firm.

“He is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway,” Bond stated.

“Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry," she added.