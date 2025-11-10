EXCLUSIVE Prince William's 'Glamazon Army' — How Future King Is 'Secretly Putting Together Squad of Beautiful Royals' in Desperate Bid to Revitalize Monarchy Source: MEGA Prince William is reportedly putting together a 'squad of beautiful royals' in order to shake things up, a source said. Aaron Tinney Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince William is quietly assembling what insiders have dubbed his "Glamazon Army" – a new generation of young, photogenic, and dutiful royals tasked with restoring the monarchy's image after years of scandal and upheaval.

Source: MEGA Prince William is assembling a new royal lineup, a source said.

At the heart of his plan is Lady Louise Windsor, the 22-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who royal aides say has become "the model for the future royal family." With King Charles III focused on a slimmed-down monarchy and the reputational fallout from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's disgrace still lingering, William, 43, is said to be working behind the scenes to refresh the royal lineup with "new blood, clean reputations, and modern appeal."

Source: MEGA Prince William views Lady Louise as a 'natural public servant,' a source said.

Sources say his vision centers on Lady Louise, who he views as "a natural public servant" – elegant, uncontroversial, and emblematic of the institution's quieter virtues. "William sees Louise as the next generation's quiet star," said one senior palace aide. "She's bright, disciplined, and grounded – everything the public wants to see in a royal right now. After the damage done by Andrew and the Sussexes' departure, he knows the family needs figures who can rebuild trust. Lady Louise is top of that list." Royal observers say the young royal, who studies at St Andrews University – where William and Kate Middleton met – has impressed the Prince and Princess of Wales with her sense of duty and discretion. "William wants to strengthen the future of the monarchy by bringing in younger royals who share his values," another insider said. "Louise, along with Zara Tindall, the Phillips sisters, and even Beatrice and Eugenie in limited roles, are all being considered as part of that revitalized team."

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't working royals.

Lady Louise, now 14th in line to the throne, has already drawn favorable comparisons to her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. A palace insider said: "There's something unmistakably regal about Louise – people often say she has the same quiet strength and poise the late Queen showed at her age. She's capable, composed, and has that gentle confidence that wins people over." The young royal's recent appearances at major family events, including standing vigil by the Queen's coffin in 2022, have reinforced her growing status within The Firm. She also shares her grandfather Prince Philip's passion for carriage driving – a sport she has continued in his memory. During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she drove Philip's carriage in an emotional tribute that cemented her popularity among royal watchers.

Source: MEGA Lady Louise Windsor is 'poised,' a source said.