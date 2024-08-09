Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Desperate' to 'Start' Healing the Rift' With the Royal Family

A source later claimed that the American-based royals believed it would be easier to contact Kate once she returned to duties, but the trio has yet to be spotted together since the Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour appearance.

The mom-of-three took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health, and she was honest about the toll chemotherapy has had on her.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," Kate shared in an Instagram post. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.