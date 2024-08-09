Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Desperate' to 'Start' Healing the Rift' With the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the outs with the royal family, but ongoing health crises could push the Sussexes to end their feud with the Windsors once and for all.
"It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift," a source told an outlet.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes, who are not speaking to Harry's brood, are concerned about Kate as she battles cancer.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
Despite their disagreements, the Sussexes released a statement in support of the Princess of Wales when she first announced her condition.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
A source later claimed that the American-based royals believed it would be easier to contact Kate once she returned to duties, but the trio has yet to be spotted together since the Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour appearance.
The mom-of-three took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health, and she was honest about the toll chemotherapy has had on her.
"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," Kate shared in an Instagram post. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.
Christopher Andersen alluded to the royal family being focused on Kate and King Charles' well-being instead of reuniting with the Sussexes.
"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds," Andersen told an outlet. "They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to — they simply can’t handle the distraction."
"Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period," Andersen claimed. "The fallout from Spare has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."
Sources spoke to The Mail.