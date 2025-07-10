Princes William and Harry 'Fell Out' After Meghan Markle Used Husband as 'Stepping Stone,' Source Confirms

Dampier has long speculated that the Duchess of Sussex was the straw that broke the camel’s back in the monarchy and was shocked when Lady Elizabeth Anson, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, revealed in a posthumous interview that the royal matriarch was “very worried” when she realized Meghan would be marrying into the family.

“I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years: that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier dished after Anson’s interview went public on July 1 — five years after her death in 2020.

“She saw, as a stepping stone, getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune,” the journalist added. “And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about… but to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the queen is really dynamite.”