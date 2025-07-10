or
Article continues below advertisement
Princes William and Harry 'Fell Out' After Meghan Markle Used Husband as 'Stepping Stone,' Source Confirms

Meghan Markle was accused of only marrying her husband to acquire 'fame and fortune.'

July 10 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

From the outside looking in, it always appeared Prince William and Prince Harry’s brotherhood started to decline after the Duke of Sussex made his royal exit alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020. However, their relationship first became rocky when Harry and Meghan began dating in 2016.

According to royal journalist and commentator Phil Dampier, the siblings “fell out” solely because of William’s apprehension about Meghan.

Meghan Markle Used Prince Harry as a 'Stepping Stone'

Meghan Markle viewed her husband as a 'stepping stone' to 'fame and fortune.'

Dampier has long speculated that the Duchess of Sussex was the straw that broke the camel’s back in the monarchy and was shocked when Lady Elizabeth Anson, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, revealed in a posthumous interview that the royal matriarch was “very worried” when she realized Meghan would be marrying into the family.

“I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years: that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier dished after Anson’s interview went public on July 1 — five years after her death in 2020.

“She saw, as a stepping stone, getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune,” the journalist added. “And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about… but to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the queen is really dynamite.”

Prince Harry Wrote a Letter to Lady Elizabeth Anson

Prince Harry wrote a letter to Lady Elizabeth Anson about his grandmother's approval of his wedding plans with Meghan Markle.

In Anson’s bombshell interview, she claimed Harry “wrote” to her about his and Meghan’s choice to go “another way” with their wedding plans. Adding, “He said, ‘I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this.’”

“When I spoke with the queen, she said she is not at all content,” Anson elaborated. “Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way.”

Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Really Upset' With Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth II told her cousin she was 'really upset' with Prince Harry before her death.

“Harry seems to think the queen can do what she wants, but she can’t. The religious side, it is the dean of Windsor’s jurisdiction,” the late queen’s cousin noted, referring to Harry not getting permission from the dean of Windsor for the archbishop of Canterbury to perform at St. George’s Chapel for his wedding.

Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother,” Anson added of their fallout. “She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the queen told me this, how she was so saddened.”

'Harry Is Neither Bright Nor Strong'

Royal family members believe Meghan Markle 'engineered' her way into the monarchy for 'fame and fortune.'

Anson noted Harry was “besotted and weak” when it came to women, especially strong-willed beauties like Meghan, whom she suggested “engineered” her way into the family without being in love with the Duke of Sussex.

“The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both,” she added.

