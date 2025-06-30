or
OK Magazine
'Besotted and Weak' Prince Harry Blew His Relationship With 'Worried' Queen Elizabeth Shortly Before Marrying Meghan Markle

Composite photo of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry blew his relationship with Queen Elizabeth before marrying Meghan Markle, according to a new report.

June 30 2025, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

The exact moment Prince Harry blew his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

The expert shared on her Substack the monarch felt “left out” of his wedding plans to Meghan Markle. When a meeting was held in February 2018 about the wedding, Smith claimed Harry was “rude” to the Queen “for 10 minutes,” which left her “very worried” about the “besotted and weak” groom.

'The Queen Was Dismayed'

Composite photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly not happy with details surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

“The Queen was dismayed that Harry had asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to perform the wedding service in St George’s Chapel without first requesting permission from the Dean of Windsor,” Smith continued, adding that the monarch was unhappy Meghan would not reveal any details regarding her wedding dress prior to walking down the aisle.

Additionally, “Meghan and [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] not working well together” was bothering the Queen leading up to the wedding, Smith shared.

'The Jury Was Still Out'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II's cousin claimed the 'jury was still out' on if she liked Meghan Markle.

Prior to her death, Elizabeth’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson called Smith to give her the information.

“We hope but don’t quite think she is in love,” Anson told Smith in February 2019. “We think she engineered it all.”

Anson also stated the “jury was still out” on if she liked Meghan.

In April 2018, Harry reportedly “patched things up” with the Queen.

An Alleged Altercation

Photo of the Royal Family
A report claimed Queen Elizabeth II had to tell Meghan Markle not to 'speak to people like that' after she allegedly berated a caterer.

This isn’t the first negative rumor about their wedding that has come out, as The New Royals biographer Katie Nicholl claimed Meghan “berated” her wedding caterer so badly Elizabeth had to step in, reportedly telling her, “In this family, we don’t speak to people like that.”

Harry spoke out about his wife on June 28 at an appearance at the 2025 Nexus Global Summit in New York, calling her the “most trolled person in the world” in 2018.

Suicidal Thoughts

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle said she 'didn't want to be alive' when there was so much negative press about her.

In 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey where she addressed negative headlines in the press about her, noting they led her to contemplate taking her own life.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she revealed, adding she “didn’t see a solution.”

“I would sit up at night, and I was just like, ‘I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,’” she added.

Still, Meghan is criticized to this day, including being slammed for her product line, her Netflix show and the response she and Prince Harry had to the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

