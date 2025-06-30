'Besotted and Weak' Prince Harry Blew His Relationship With 'Worried' Queen Elizabeth Shortly Before Marrying Meghan Markle

The exact moment Prince Harry blew his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

The expert shared on her Substack the monarch felt “left out” of his wedding plans to Meghan Markle. When a meeting was held in February 2018 about the wedding, Smith claimed Harry was “rude” to the Queen “for 10 minutes,” which left her “very worried” about the “besotted and weak” groom.