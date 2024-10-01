Home > Breaking News > Princess Beatrice BREAKING NEWS Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Source: mega Princess Beatrice announced she's expecting baby No. 2!

Princess Beatrice is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, in early spring.

Source: mega The pair announced the happy news on October 1!

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on October 1. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.

Source: mega Princess Beatrice is expecting baby No. 2 in the spring.

Beatrice and Mozzi, who has a son Christopher Woolf, a.k.a. "Wolfie," from a previous relationship, are already parents to daughter Sienna Elizabeth. The pair got married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why it was only 20 close friends and family members, including the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Source: mega The two are already parents to their daughter, who was born in September 2021.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines." According to an insider, "it was very private, intimate and romantic. It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."

Source: mega The duo got married in 2020.