Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, in early spring.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on October 1.
"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.
Beatrice and Mozzi, who has a son Christopher Woolf, a.k.a. "Wolfie," from a previous relationship, are already parents to daughter Sienna Elizabeth.
The pair got married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why it was only 20 close friends and family members, including the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."
According to an insider, "it was very private, intimate and romantic. It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."
The duo later welcomed their daughter in September 2021.
Beatrice, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, shared the exciting news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."
For his part, Mozzi also shared the same image of his little girl. "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us," he wrote. "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying …. that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖."