The Duchess of York sent a royal well-wisher a romantic unseen photo of daughter Princess Beatrice from her wedding day.

The black-and-white photo was taken from the princess’ July wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Sarah Ferguson sent the snap along with a hand-written note to the fan, who then took to Instagram to share the photo she received.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY, KATY PERRY, ORLANDO BLOOM & MORE STUN AT MISHA NONOO‘S WEDDING

“A beautiful reply from the Duchess of York for Beatrice and Edo wedding. Love the photo. Thanks Sarah!” the recipient wrote alongside the photo.

“Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo’s future happiness,” the Duchess, 61, wrote in her thank you letter. “It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down upon them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome — their love shone through.”

The mother of two added: “We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice.”

SEX CLAIMS, FIERY INTERVIEWS & FAMILY TROUBLES: PRINCE ANDREW’S BIGGEST SCANDALS

The newlyweds also sent touching thank you letters to well-wishers along with their official wedding day photo. “Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent to us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal Lodge,” they wrote. “Edo and I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families.

“We are so grateful to all those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much,” Beatrice, 32, and Mozzi, 37, continued. “Thank you for thinking of us as we begin our married life. Beatrice and Edo x.”

So excited – I received my reply today from Princess Beatrice & Edo!! 💃💃💃😃😃😃 I really love how it's printed from an original handwritten message – like the engagement reply & Eugenie's ones too! So special! ♥️♥️♥️ I also really love how she thanks key workers!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wtS5I0puQ4 — Fɾαɳƈιɳҽ 💮 (@FrancineBlaise1) October 24, 2020

The princess is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah — who also share daughter Eugenie, 30. Beatrice — who is ninth in line to the throne — got engaged to Mozzi in September 2019. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.”

The Queen‘s granddaughter was due to wed Mozzi at St. James’s Palace in May, however, they had to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the duo had an intimate wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17.

HOW MEGHAN MARKLE CHANGED THE ROYAL FAMILY FOREVER REVEALED IN NEW REELZ DOC

Eugenie — who announced she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brookstock last month — shared a few touching words after Beatrice’s special day. “What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I’m so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life,” she captioned the post via Instagram on July 20. “We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣Happy wedding day to you both xxxx.”