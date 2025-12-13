How Princess Charlotte, 10, Has Become Secret to Cancer Survivor Mom Kate Middleton's 'Strength' and Resilience

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Charlotte has emerged as a source of strength for her mother, Kate Middleton, during one of the most challenging periods of her life, OK! can reveal. Sources reveal the 10-year-old royal has been quietly supporting Kate through cancer treatment, offering both comfort and cheer while balancing her own public and sporting engagements. Charlotte, the second child of Prince William and Kate, both 43, has long captivated the public since her birth on May 2, 2015. Her name honors her grandfather, King Charles, while her middle names – Elizabeth Diana – pay tribute to her great-grandmother and grandmother.

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte has been there for her mom during her cancer battle.

She also made history at age 2, becoming the first female royal not to be overtaken by a younger brother in the line of succession following the Succession to the Crown Act 2013. Charlotte remains third in line to the throne, after William and her elder brother, Prince George, 12. Sporty and confident, Charlotte celebrated her tenth birthday with a photograph that captured her love of the outdoors – hiking in Cumbria wearing a camouflage jacket and backpack, her hair tied back in a ponytail, and a bright smile on her face. Taken by her mother on a family day out, the candid image offered a striking contrast to the more formal portraits typically released for royal birthdays, revealing a self-assured child comfortable in both public and private settings.

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte is close with her mom.

Charlotte has increasingly embraced her public role this year. At Sandringham last Christmas, she posed for selfies with well-wishers during the royal family's traditional walkabout, and in June she appeared at Trooping the Colour, waving cheerfully from the carriage while chatting animatedly with Kate. The closeness between mother and daughter was also evident at Wimbledon in July, where they sat together in the royal box during the men's singles final, exchanging glances and reactions to every rally.

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte spends time with her mom 'doing the things they both love,' a source said.

A source said: "Spending time together doing the things they both love has really deepened their bond. Charlotte is into tennis, hiking and watching rugby, and Kate shares all of those interests with her." Charlotte also shared a memorable sporting moment with her father, joining William to cheer on England's Lionesses at the UEFA Women's Euro final in Switzerland, celebrating Chloe Kelly's winning penalty. William has publicly praised his daughter's footballing skills, sharing this message with members of the England women's football team during a visit to their training ground: "Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she's really good in goal. She said: 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star." Beyond her athleticism, Charlotte's gentler side has shone during Kate's health challenges.

Source: MEGA Charlotte has 'been a huge source of strength for her mother,' a source said.