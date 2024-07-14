Kate Middleton Gets a Standing Ovation While Attending Wimbledon With Princess Charlotte Amid Cancer Battle: Watch
Kate Middleton is back in action and getting everyone on their feet!
On Sunday, July 14, the Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Wimbledon tennis championships, where the entire crowd gave her a standing ovation as she made her way to her seat amid her battle with cancer.
Kate turned heads in a bright purple dress, her long locks loose, as she entered the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her 9-year-old in toe.
Event chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport that she hoped the royal would attend the event but stressed that her health was the most important thing. "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery are the priority," she said last month.
As OK! previously reported, Kate's attendance was left in limbo as Prince William was allegedly worried, she wasn't ready to make the big appearance. “William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family — fiercely," Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, claimed in a recent interview. "There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective."
"With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her," Burrell added. “I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say.”
In March, the mother-of-three announced to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer. "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she wrote on Instagram following the shocking news.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate continued.
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she concluded the update.