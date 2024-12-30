Princess Charlotte 'Idolizes' Kate Middleton as She Often Dresses Similarly to Her Mother
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte share a special bond, as the youngster is often seen mimicking her mom during official engagements.
"When children are younger, they idolize their mothers, and they will do things to replicate them, whether that be with hairstyles, makeup, style or just how they act," owner of Revyv Hair Jack Miles told GB News.
"Charlotte and Kate having similar hairstyles shows how close they are and how much Charlotte idolizes her mother," Miles noted after seeing the princesses' Christmas outfits. "There is something very endearing about it."
Charlotte and Kate even wore marching tiaras during King Charles' coronation ceremony.
"It shows how close they are, whether it is intended or not," Miles shared. "The royal family have to be very careful how they style their hair but Kate seems to enjoy the way her hair is styled on her return."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite Charlotte's royal upbringing, Kate and Prince William are often praised for giving their three kids, Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis a sense of normalcy. OK! previously reported William and Kate often plan their calendar around their children.
"I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," a source told a publication. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."
According to the insider, the Waleses "manage their busy working schedules" and spend quality time with their little ones "after school."
In recent months, Kate has been balancing caring for her kids and prioritizing her health after battling cancer. In September, Kate took to social media to share she is in remission, and the princess decided to include William and their adolescents in her announcement.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
After taking months away from her role to focus on her well-being, Kate's perspective changed.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."