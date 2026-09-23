ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Charles Spencer Apologizes to Piers Morgan Over Princess Diana Book Error — but Defends His Version of Their Phone Call Source: MEGA Charles Spencer is standing by portions of his new Princess Diana memoir even after apologizing to Piers Morgan for a factual error. Taylor Camp Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has apologized to Piers Morgan for a factual error in his new book, but he's not backing down from his account of a tense phone call between the pair. The 9th Earl Spencer acknowledged that he wrongly connected Morgan to the publication of controversial photos of Diana in his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. However, he continues to stand by his recollection of Morgan's reaction after being told he was no longer invited to Diana's funeral.

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Charles Spencer Apologizes to Piers Morgan

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer said accuracy matters to him as a historian and acknowledged making an 'incorrect assumption' about Piers Morgan's connection to photos of Diana.

Spencer admitted he made an "innocent assumption" when writing about photographs secretly taken of Diana exercising at a gym in 1993. In his book, Spencer suggested Morgan had been involved in publishing the photos at the Daily Mirror, however, was working for The Sun at the time and did not join the Daily Mirror until 1995. Spencer said accuracy was important to him as a historian and apologized for the error. People reported the mistake will be corrected in the book's second edition.

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Charles Spencer Stands by His Phone Call Claims

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's brother continues to defend his recollection of a phone conversation with Piers Morgan surrounding the late royal's 1997 funeral.

Despite acknowledging the mistake, Spencer continues to stand behind his account of a phone conversation with Morgan following Diana's death in 1997. Spencer wrote that Morgan had initially been invited to Diana's funeral before the invitation was rescinded. According to Spencer, Morgan was "surly and annoyed" during the call informing him he was no longer welcome — an account Morgan strongly disputes.

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Piers Morgan Disputes Charles Spencer's Version

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Source: @CHARLES.EARL.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM, MEGA Piers Morgan disputes Charles Spencer's version of their exchange and has pointed to his own published diaries for a different account of the conversation.

Morgan maintains that Spencer's description of their conversation is inaccurate. The broadcaster said he was "neither surly nor annoyed" during the phone call and instead behaved respectfully toward Spencer and his family. Morgan pointed to his own account of the conversation in his diaries, The Insider, as evidence supporting his version of events.

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Piers Morgan Still Plans to Take Legal Action

Source: MEGA, @CHARLES.EARL.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Piers Morgan said he still intends to pursue legal action against Charles Spencer and publisher Penguin despite the earl's public apology.

Spencer's apology hasn't ended the dispute. Morgan said he intends to pursue legal action against both Spencer and publisher Penguin over the claims in Swan Song. The broadcaster has called for the disputed material to be removed and said any damages he receives would be donated to the King's Trust. Morgan has also publicly called for existing copies of the book to be withdrawn.

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Charles Spencer Won't Pull His Princess Diana Book

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer has no plans to withdraw 'Swan Song,' which revisits his relationship with Diana and his memories of her life in the public eye.