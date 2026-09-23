Charles Spencer Apologizes to Piers Morgan Over Princess Diana Book Error — but Defends His Version of Their Phone Call
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has apologized to Piers Morgan for a factual error in his new book, but he's not backing down from his account of a tense phone call between the pair.
The 9th Earl Spencer acknowledged that he wrongly connected Morgan to the publication of controversial photos of Diana in his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. However, he continues to stand by his recollection of Morgan's reaction after being told he was no longer invited to Diana's funeral.
Charles Spencer Apologizes to Piers Morgan
Spencer admitted he made an "innocent assumption" when writing about photographs secretly taken of Diana exercising at a gym in 1993.
In his book, Spencer suggested Morgan had been involved in publishing the photos at the Daily Mirror, however, was working for The Sun at the time and did not join the Daily Mirror until 1995.
Spencer said accuracy was important to him as a historian and apologized for the error. People reported the mistake will be corrected in the book's second edition.
Charles Spencer Stands by His Phone Call Claims
Despite acknowledging the mistake, Spencer continues to stand behind his account of a phone conversation with Morgan following Diana's death in 1997.
Spencer wrote that Morgan had initially been invited to Diana's funeral before the invitation was rescinded.
According to Spencer, Morgan was "surly and annoyed" during the call informing him he was no longer welcome — an account Morgan strongly disputes.
Piers Morgan Disputes Charles Spencer's Version
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Morgan maintains that Spencer's description of their conversation is inaccurate.
The broadcaster said he was "neither surly nor annoyed" during the phone call and instead behaved respectfully toward Spencer and his family.
Morgan pointed to his own account of the conversation in his diaries, The Insider, as evidence supporting his version of events.
Piers Morgan Still Plans to Take Legal Action
Spencer's apology hasn't ended the dispute.
Morgan said he intends to pursue legal action against both Spencer and publisher Penguin over the claims in Swan Song.
The broadcaster has called for the disputed material to be removed and said any damages he receives would be donated to the King's Trust. Morgan has also publicly called for existing copies of the book to be withdrawn.
Charles Spencer Won't Pull His Princess Diana Book
Despite Morgan's demands, Spencer said he has no plans to pull Swan Song from shelves.
The memoir, released in the U.K. on September 22, recounts Spencer's memories of his late sister and includes a number of claims about Diana's life and the royal family. Some of those accounts have separately been disputed.