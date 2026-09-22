Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Sparks Speculation Prince Harry Is Producing Documentary About Late Royal in His New Memoir

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Princess Diana Died in August 1997

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer's memoir hit bookshelves on September 22.

Spencer noted in his book he chose to publish it now ahead of the 30th anniversary of his sister's passing, and because he previously turned down “endless” requests to appear in documentaries about her. The late Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 at the age of 36 following a fiery car crash in Paris.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in August 1997 after a car crash in Paris.

“From, to name just a few, a nephew, from Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, and from [former U.K. prime minister] Tony Blair’s spin doctor, Alastair Campbell,” Spencer wrote, despite not exactly specifying which “nephew” approached him to create a documentary. Diana shared Harry, 42, as well as son Prince William, 44, with ex-husband King Charles. “And I thought, You know what? Rather than even contemplate being a talking head in a production that will follow the usual flawed lines, with an agenda set by some TV producer I will never meet, or by a network I will never watch, I am going to tell things how I remember them, lay them down for good, once and for all," Spencer penned.

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Prince Harry Is 'in Talks' to Create a Film About Princess Diana

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. last month.

The publication of Spencer's book comes just a day after it was reported the Duke of Sussex is "in talks" to curate a documentary about his mother. A source told The Telegraph on Monday, September 21, Harry asked Spencer and several of Diana’s friends to be involved in a possible film commemorating the anniversary of her passing. “He is still considering the most meaningful way to honor her legacy during this important anniversary year,” the insider noted. Harry would likely produce the doc through his and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions banner, with it potentially being streamed on Netflix, according to the publication.

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020.