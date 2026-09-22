Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Sparks Speculation Prince Harry Is Producing Documentary About Late Royal in His New Memoir
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is reportedly producing a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, according to his uncle Charles Spencer.
The 9th Earl Spencer, 62, apparently confirmed the idea in his latest memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which dropped on Tuesday, September 22.
Princess Diana Died in August 1997
Spencer noted in his book he chose to publish it now ahead of the 30th anniversary of his sister's passing, and because he previously turned down “endless” requests to appear in documentaries about her.
The late Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 at the age of 36 following a fiery car crash in Paris.
“From, to name just a few, a nephew, from Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, and from [former U.K. prime minister] Tony Blair’s spin doctor, Alastair Campbell,” Spencer wrote, despite not exactly specifying which “nephew” approached him to create a documentary.
Diana shared Harry, 42, as well as son Prince William, 44, with ex-husband King Charles.
“And I thought, You know what? Rather than even contemplate being a talking head in a production that will follow the usual flawed lines, with an agenda set by some TV producer I will never meet, or by a network I will never watch, I am going to tell things how I remember them, lay them down for good, once and for all," Spencer penned.
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Prince Harry Is 'in Talks' to Create a Film About Princess Diana
The publication of Spencer's book comes just a day after it was reported the Duke of Sussex is "in talks" to curate a documentary about his mother.
A source told The Telegraph on Monday, September 21, Harry asked Spencer and several of Diana’s friends to be involved in a possible film commemorating the anniversary of her passing.
“He is still considering the most meaningful way to honor her legacy during this important anniversary year,” the insider noted.
Harry would likely produce the doc through his and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions banner, with it potentially being streamed on Netflix, according to the publication.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, and the Invictus Games founder signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant back in 2020 when they moved to the United States from England.
The couple only just recently returned to the U.K. last month, with Daily Mail claiming earlier this month one of the major reasons Harry decided to come back across the pond was to work on the documentary.
Daily Mail's Senior Editor-at-Large Richard Kay alleged Harry “has been reaching out to his friends and others who knew” his mom, and is “asking them to contribute.”
“Let’s not forget who Harry spent time with when he was here in July, it was Diana’s family at Althorp," he said, referencing the trip the Sussexes took to the Spencer's family estate earlier this summer.