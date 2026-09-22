Princess Diana Made Haunting Comment About Funeral Homes on Her Last Birthday Before Her 1997 Death, Her Brother Claims in New Book
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 12:26 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, revealed the eerie comment she made just two months before her tragic death in August 1997.
The 9th Earl Spencer, 62, penned in his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, what the late Princess of Wales cheekily wrote to a family member on her 36th and final birthday — July 1, 1997.
Charles Spencer Saw Princess Diana for the Last Time Before She Died in London
Spencer recalled a relative sending Diana “a bouquet as a birthday gift,” with her responding back to them: “I’ve been so lucky! My house is so full of gorgeous flowers that the place looks like a funeral parlor!”
The British peer then looked back on crossing paths with his sister at London’s Tate Gallery shortly after her special day.
Princess Diana Died in August 1997 at the Age of 36
Spencer inquired Lady Di if she “had a happy birthday, checked my gift to her had been safely received, and gave her a hug before we returned to our respective tables to eat.”
“We had only that brief chat, never to see each other again," he added.
Diana perished from her injuries she sustained in a car crash that occurred in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel.
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Charles Spencer Famously Wrote His Late Sister's Eulogy
He also recollected in his book how he wanted “to include the poignancy of this final meeting in the eulogy as a reminder of how sudden and unexpected the death of a loved one can be.”
Spencer famously composed his sister's eulogy for her burial ceremony that was held on September 6, 1997, at London's Westminster Abbey.
“Now here I was, just two months later, trying to write something suitable for her funeral,” he scribed.
In his speech, Spencer said Diana was “the very essence of compassion, of duty, of style, [and] of beauty,” adding, “All over the world she was a symbol of selfless humanity.”
"Your greatest gift was your intuition and it was a gift you used wisely," he said.
Elsewhere in his book, Spencer claimed King Charles told him the world would "forget" Diana soon after her funeral. The author was "stunned" at the admission during the phone call the two men had to discuss the burial arrangements for the late princess.
After the book's excerpt surfaced earlier this month, Buckingham Palace released a rare statement on the matter.
"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss," the palace said.