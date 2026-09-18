Princess Diana's Brother Makes Shocking Claim About King Charles' Sexuality in New Book

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Source: THE ROYALIST Charles Spencer revisited claims about Diana's marriage to Charles in his new memoir.

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Spencer also wrote about Charles' reaction after learning about her tragic accident in 1997, claiming that “on the night Diana died, Charles sounded giddily elated.. Like a lottery winner.” Daily Mail, which first released an excerpt from the memoir, did not identify the valet mentioned in Spencer's account. “It was not important: the end of her marriage, and of her dreams, was,” Spencer wrote. However, royal journalist and commentator Tom Sykes later named the staff member as Michael Fawcett in a video shared on his The Royalist Substack page. “The valet was Michael Fawcett. I felt confident naming him. It’s so well-known and widely rumored,” Sykes said, adding that Charles and Fawcett have previously “denied” the allegations regarding their sexual connection.

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Prince Charles Gay Affair Rumors Resurfaced by Diana’s brother by Tom Sykes Charles Spencer alleges Diana told him then-Prince Charles was “in love with his valet.” Read on Substack Source: THE ROYALIST

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Fawcett Was Previously Linked to Rumors

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer alleged that Diana believed Charles was 'in love with his valet.’

Speculation surrounding Fawcett dates back to the early 2000s. In 2003, former royal assistant valet George Smith reportedly made allegations about witnessing an improper incident involving a senior royal servant. Clarence House strongly denied the claims, describing them as "totally untrue" and "without a shred of substance." Smith had also alleged in 1996 that he was r---- by an aide to the prince while he was experiencing a mental breakdown. Fawcett later obtained a court order in 2003 preventing a British newspaper from publishing an allegation that he was the man involved in the incident. The British press subsequently identified him as the person behind the injunction, although the underlying allegation remained unconfirmed. Legal action was also pursued in the U.K. to prevent the publication of the claims at the time. Foreign media outlets, however, continued to report on the rumors.

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Another Book Revisited Charles and Diana's Marriage

Source: MEGA; @CHARLES.EARL.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Royal commentator Tom Sykes identified Michael Fawcett as the valet in the account.

The claims also echo an account included in Christopher Andersen's 2022 biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. Andersen alleged that Charles and Diana once had an argument about their s-- life. According to the biography, a royal valet recalled Diana “literally” chasing the future king at the time, “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room” at Charles' Highgrove House estate in Gloucestershire, England.

'I Think I Might Be Gay'

Source: MEGA Christopher Andersen revisited claims about Charles and Diana's relationship in his 2022 biography.