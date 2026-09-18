Princess Diana's Brother Makes Shocking Claim About King Charles' Sexuality in New Book
Sept. 18 2026, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
Longstanding rumors about King Charles III's sexuality have resurfaced following the release of a new memoir by Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer.
In Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Spencer wrote about a conversation he said he had with the late princess before her death.
According to Spencer, Diana asked to meet him at San Lorenzo, a “fancy” Italian restaurant on Beauchamp Place in Knightsbridge, London.
At the time, Diana was reportedly considering a divorce from Charles after allegedly learning that the then-prince is gay and “is in love with his valet.”
“I gulped. 'Well, I guess, in that case, you really don’t have a choice,'" Spencer allegedly answered his sister.
Spencer also wrote about Charles' reaction after learning about her tragic accident in 1997, claiming that “on the night Diana died, Charles sounded giddily elated.. Like a lottery winner.”
Daily Mail, which first released an excerpt from the memoir, did not identify the valet mentioned in Spencer's account.
“It was not important: the end of her marriage, and of her dreams, was,” Spencer wrote.
However, royal journalist and commentator Tom Sykes later named the staff member as Michael Fawcett in a video shared on his The Royalist Substack page.
“The valet was Michael Fawcett. I felt confident naming him. It’s so well-known and widely rumored,” Sykes said, adding that Charles and Fawcett have previously “denied” the allegations regarding their sexual connection.
Fawcett Was Previously Linked to Rumors
Speculation surrounding Fawcett dates back to the early 2000s.
In 2003, former royal assistant valet George Smith reportedly made allegations about witnessing an improper incident involving a senior royal servant. Clarence House strongly denied the claims, describing them as "totally untrue" and "without a shred of substance."
Smith had also alleged in 1996 that he was r---- by an aide to the prince while he was experiencing a mental breakdown.
Fawcett later obtained a court order in 2003 preventing a British newspaper from publishing an allegation that he was the man involved in the incident. The British press subsequently identified him as the person behind the injunction, although the underlying allegation remained unconfirmed.
Legal action was also pursued in the U.K. to prevent the publication of the claims at the time. Foreign media outlets, however, continued to report on the rumors.
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Another Book Revisited Charles and Diana's Marriage
The claims also echo an account included in Christopher Andersen's 2022 biography, The King: The Life of Charles III.
Andersen alleged that Charles and Diana once had an argument about their s-- life. According to the biography, a royal valet recalled Diana “literally” chasing the future king at the time, “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room” at Charles' Highgrove House estate in Gloucestershire, England.
'I Think I Might Be Gay'
The biography claimed that Diana confronted Charles about their relationship after allegedly “hurling epithets and mocking her husband’s obsession with the dreary-looking Camilla.”
Andersen wrote that Charles had “for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt” to their s-- life after the couple welcomed their youngest son, Prince Harry, in 1984.
“Why won’t you sleep with me?” the princess reportedly quipped towards Charles, according to the biography.
“I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay,” the monarch allegedly joked back to his then-wife.