Princess Diana's Childhood Home Targeted by Arsonists, Brother Charles Spencer Angrily Reacts to 'Very Sad' Crime

"Stunned to learn that one of ⁦Althorp House’s farmhouses – fortunately, unoccupied at the time — was apparently burnt down by vandals last night. With thanks to ⁦@northantsfire for doing their very best. So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do," Spencer said in a statement.

Spencer still lives on the property, which is also Diana's final resting place after she was killed at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in 1997.