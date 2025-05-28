Princess Diana's Childhood Home Targeted by Arsonists, Brother Charles Spencer Angrily Reacts to 'Very Sad' Crime
Princess Diana's childhood estate was reportedly targeted by arsonists.
The late ex-wife of King Charles' younger brother, Charles Spencer, revealed on Wednesday, May 28, that a building on the property where Diana grew up was allegedly torched by criminals during the early hours of the morning.
Fire on Princess Diana's Childhood Estate
"Stunned to learn that one of Althorp House’s farmhouses – fortunately, unoccupied at the time — was apparently burnt down by vandals last night. With thanks to @northantsfire for doing their very best. So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do," Spencer said in a statement.
Spencer still lives on the property, which is also Diana's final resting place after she was killed at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in 1997.
Blaze Contained at Althorp House
The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service provided an update on Wednesday that they will "remain on scene after a fire on Mill Lane in Kingsthorpe, Northampton."
"We were called at around 1:30 a.m. this morning (May 28) & crews arrived to find an unoccupied two-story property fully on fire," the message continued. "At the height of the fire, 4 crews from across the Service wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to contain the blaze & prevent it from spreading. This morning, 1 crew remains on the scene with a water bowser to continue dampening down any remaining hotspots."
Princess Diana's Final Resting Spot
Princess Diana is buried on a tree-covered island known as Oval Lake Grave, located within Althorp Estate's Pleasure Gardens.
Her final resting spot was chosen by Spencer so that her "grave can be properly looked after by her family and visited in privacy by her sons, [Prince William and Prince Harry]," he said in a statement after Diana’s tragic death.
She was initially supposed to be buried in the family vault at the local church in nearby Great Brington.
"There was such a whipped-up feeling of emotion everywhere that I was very worried about where we could safely bury her," he told BBC two decades after his sister's passing, noting he simply wanted to "keep [Diana] safe."
Diana's gravesite is not accessible to the public, however, visitors can pay their respects at a memorial built on the property.
Spencer spent time at the memorial in November 2023, sharing a photo of the building to Instagram alongside the caption: "A special corner of Althorp, this morning."