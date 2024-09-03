Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During Secret Visit to the U.K. for His Uncle's Funeral
Though Prince Harry was kicked out of Frogmore Cottage last year, the Duke of Sussex was able to stay with his uncle Charles Spencer during Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral.
Harry reportedly spent the night at Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, while in the U.K. to honor his mother's brother-in-law.
Beforehand, Harry could spend time at Frogmore Cottage while traveling to his native nation, but now he no longer has access to the home. OK! previously reported royal biographer Tom Quinn claimed the duke and Meghan Markle didn't expect to lose their royal estate.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Quinn told an outlet.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.
Despite being on the outs of the monarchy, the Spencer family maintains a relationship with Harry. While Harry stays in touch with Diana's relatives, sources claim he didn't reunite with Prince William during the gathering.
Following Fellowes' memorial service on Wednesday, August 28, a source was “very happy to confirm both princes were there," but they didn't sit with each other.
“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another attendee shared.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Have to 'Apologize' to King Charles and Prince William in Order to End Rift: 'They Need the Royals'
- King Charles and Prince William Are 'Sick of Being Portrayed as Villains' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Source
- Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Harbor' Any 'Negative Feelings' Toward Prince Harry's Family: 'She Just Wants Peace'
Royalists weren't surprised by the brothers' inability to mend things.
"Like most families, you're always going to have the people you don't wish to speak with," commentator Claire Pearsall told GB News of the tension.
"It's also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up, because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member," she continued. "It wasn't about them, it was about somebody else."
Fellowes was a beloved member of the Spencer family and worked for Queen Elizabeth for decades, as he assisted The Crown after his sister-in-law passed away in 1997.
“The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support [his aunt] Jane. Of course, he would want to be there," a source told The Daily Beast before the ceremony.
“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan," they continued. "But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People reported on Harry's U.K. visit.