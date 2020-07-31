Princess Diana was brought up at Althorp in Northamptonshire. She lived there until she was married to the Prince of Wales in 1981. Now, her childhood home has been opened for visitation throughout July and August.

The property was previously owned by her father Earl John Spencer and now is owned by her brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer.

The mansion has 90 rooms and is spread over a massive 550 acres of land. It also holds some of the finest furnishings and artworks in Europe.

The house has a stately dining room, a massive library, numerous sitting rooms and charming staircases.

Those who decide to pay a visit to the grand Althorp House can also check out the Wootton Hall where the princess was known to practice her tap dancing. The hall takes its name from the artist John Wootton who has several of his artworks hanging on the wall.

The bedroom itself has a history as it was used by King George V and his wife when they visited the royal estate in 1913.

The Marlborough Room, which serves as a formal dining room for the guests can host up to 542 individuals at a time. The stately dining space is named after Sarah, the First Duchess of Marlborough.

The royal mansion also houses the Althorp Picture Gallery which is 115-feet long and has several photos placed in ‘Sunderland frames’ designed in Italy and Spain.

The princess is buried on a small island situated in the middle of a lake on the property. The visitors won’t get a chance to check out the grave. Still, they will be allowed to visit her memorial, which is also situated on the property.