Princess Diana's Leaked Tapes Are Another 'Headache' for King Charles: 'He Knows It Paints Him in a Bad Light'
Decades after Princess Diana died in a car accident, King Charles' past is coming back to haunt him.
A new documentary based on the late royal's recordings she created in the '90s with biographer Andrew Morton, titled Diana: The Rest of Her Story, is set to be released next year — something Charles is not looking forward to.
In one of the recordings, Charles was "disappointed" about Prince Harry not being a girl. “And Mommy snapped his head off and said, ‘You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal,'" the audio says.
“For Charles, it’s yet another unseemly headache he can do without,” an insider dished of the tapes. “He knows it paints him in a bad light.”
The recordings were made with Diana's good friend James Colthurst while she was still married to Charles and living in London’s Kensington Palace. At the time, the romance had fizzled between the two, and Charles resumed his love affair with now-wife Queen Camilla.
“Diana wanted to get her side of the story out there at the time,” noted the source. “She was sick and tired of being controlled by the monarchy and felt the need to speak up.”
Additionally, the tapes won't help Harry make amends with his family either, especially after he trashed them in his memoir, Spare.
“It’s another kick in the gut, knowing he was ultimately a disappointment to his own father from birth,” said the insider. “It’s certainly not helping toward a long-term reconciliation. But at least at the time it was cathartic for Diana to have her uncensored say on things.”
As OK! previously reported, it seems like Charles is willing to give Harry another chance — but Prince William seems like he's made up his mind for good.
"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," Katie Nicholl told an outlet. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."
"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl," the biographer added
