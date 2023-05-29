OK Magazine
Queen Consort Camilla 'Doesn’t Intervene' When King Charles Requests Prince George to Have a Bigger Role in the Monarchy, Source Spills

camilla charles george pp
Source: mega
By:

May 29 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

King Charles wants his grandson Prince George to be more involved in the monarchy — something Kate Middleton isn't a huge fan of.

george king charles
Source: mega

Camilla is a fan of Kate’s, but she doesn’t intervene in these instances,” a source dished. “She has to support Charles’ decisions as his queen.”

William and Kate both know that when he reaches his teens, they’ll have less of a leg to stand on, so for the next three years, they’re going to protect him as much as they can,” the insider added of the young boy, who turns 10 in July.

Kate is loyal to her husband's family, “but her children’s happiness comes first," the source declared.

camilla charles
Source: mega

Prince William, 40, previously revealed he wants his children to live a "normal life" despite growing up in the spotlight.

“I want George to grow up in a real, living environment,” he previously said. “I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls. He has to be out there.”

But the dad-of-three wants his wife, 41, to "take the lead" when hashing things out with his father, as he doesn't like feuding with him.

The brunette beauty isn't opposed to having George, 9, take on more roles down the line — but only if she says it's OK.

“Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II’s belief that royals should ‘never complain, never explain,’” the insider dished. “However, they ’re very different when it comes to how they think the monarchy should operate in 2023.”

katewilliam
Source: mega
"To her, the king’s word is not final when it comes to her children. She’s been very clear about that. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it," the insider revealed.

But Charles isn't very flexible. “He’s far more traditional and is not interested in changing with the times on this subject,” explained the source. "He thinks George should go to boarding school like he, his siblings and his sons did.”

Ultimately, “Kate thinks it’s important for their family dynamic that George isn’t given special treatment” as opposed to her other tots, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Life & Style spoke with insiders.

