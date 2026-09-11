ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Princess Diana's Brother Charles Thinks His Late 'Extraordinary' Sister Would 'Approve of Every Word' in His New Book About Her Source: MEGA Princess Diana shared a close bond with younger brother, Charles Spencer, who is now telling her story in his deeply personal new memoir. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, believes his late sister would approve of the deeply personal story he's finally ready to tell. On Friday, September 11, the 62-year-old shared an emotional Instagram post while holding the first physical copy of his forthcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which will be released on September 22. Spencer called the project the "most personal" of the 10 books he's written over the past three decades.

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Charles Spencer Holds His New Book for the First Time

Source: @CHARLES.EARL.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Charles Spencer proudly held the first physical copy of 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister' ahead of its September release.

Spencer marked the milestone by sharing a photo of himself holding a finished copy of Swan Song. "Always an amazing, and exhilarating, moment for an author to hold the first physical copy of a new book," he wrote, adding that the experience felt particularly significant given how personal the subject matter is. The memoir marks the first time Spencer has spoken at length about Diana in a book, nearly three decades after her death at age 36 on August 31, 1997.

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Charles Spencer Calls the Book a Tribute to His 'Extraordinary Sister'

Source: @CHARLES.EARL.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Charles Spencer described 'Swan Song' as a brother's 'simple tribute to an extraordinary sister.'

Despite the intense public interest that has surrounded Diana for decades, Spencer described the motivation behind Swan Song in much simpler terms. "At heart, this is a brother's simple tribute to an extraordinary sister," he wrote on Instagram. Spencer and Diana were the youngest of the Spencer children and especially close growing up. In the memoir, he recalls the siblings exploring their family's estate together, navigating difficult boarding-school experiences and supporting one another through their parents' divorce.

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Charles Spencer Thinks Princess Diana Would 'Approve of Every Word'

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer said he believes Princess Diana 'would have approved of every word' he wrote about her.

Spencer also revealed he recently spent three days recording the audiobook version of Swan Song. "That is exactly what I wanted and needed to say," he recalled thinking after finishing the recording, adding that Diana "would, I reckon, have approved of every word."

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Charles Spencer Wants to Tell the 'Truth' About Princess Diana

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer hopes to tell the 'truth' about his late sister nearly three decades after delivering a memorable eulogy at her funeral.

Spencer previously explained that approaching the 30th anniversary of Diana's death motivated him to put his own memories on paper. After receiving repeated interview requests about his sister, he decided he wanted to tell Diana's story himself rather than continue reading accounts he believes contain "untruths that have become accepted over time." "The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective," Spencer explained, comparing his intention to the deeply personal eulogy he delivered at her 1997 funeral.

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'Swan Song' Will Explore Princess Diana's Life and Final Days

Source: MEGA 'Swan Song' explores Princess Diana's life, including her relationship with sons Prince William and Prince Harry and the years leading up to her 1997 death.