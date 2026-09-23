or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Princess Diana
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Princess Diana 'Slapped' Her Father Across the Face Over Secret Marriage to Second Wife Raine, Claims Her Brother: 'That’s for the Pain You’re Causing Us All'

image of Raine/Charles/Diana
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer described in his recent book how much Princess Diana disliked their stepmother, Raine Spencer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2026, Updated 12:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana was reportedly very unhappy over her father John Spencer's second marriage to wife Raine.

According to her brother, Charles Spencer, the late Princess of Wales became so enraged that she smacked John across his face when she heard the news of their secret wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana Found Out About the Marriage From Reading a Newspaper

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and her stepmother did not have a good relationship.

John was first married to Charles and Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd, from 1954 until 1969.

Raine and John tied the knot in 1976, with Diana apparently finding out about the union by reading the newspaper.

In Charles' new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, he described Raine as a “gold-digger" and noted how much Diana "intensely disliked” her.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana Called Raine Spencer a 'Horrid' Woman

image of raine Spencer
Source: MEGA

Raine Spencer married John Spencer in 1976.

He claimed she slapped their dad and shouted: “That’s for the pain you’re causing us all!"

Charles also penned in his book he and Diana both thought Raine was a "horrid" woman, and believed she "was not to be trusted."

Ahead of the publication of his memoir on September 22, Charles opened up about the moment Diana "physically lashed out" at their dad.

MORE ON:
Princess Diana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Raine Spencer and Princess Diana Did Not Have an Easy Relationship

image of Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana reportedly didn't trust Raine Spencer's intentions.

"The [marriage] was a huge shock to us all," he told People earlier this month. "Look, we all have experience of step relations, I’m sure, but it can be very tricky and we felt we had made our feelings really clear, but of course my father had to follow his heart."

"As children, you don’t understand that. We just thought he’s letting us down and you see it from all angles later in life," Charles continued.

Diana infamously had a contentious relationship with her stepmother throughout the years, with her even nicknaming the socialite "Acid Raine."

According to Charles, Raine reportedly didn't allow John's kids to see him as his health declined following a stroke in 1978.

Princess Diana Reportedly Pushed Raine Spencer Down the Stairs

image of Charles Spencer
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer previously revealed one instance where Princess Diana became physically violent.

Things between them grew especially tense in 1989, when Diana pushed Raine down the stairs at the Spencer ancestral home, Althorp, after they had a heated argument over Frances during a family event.

"I’m not saying it’s a good thing in any way to be physically violent, but it was the buildup of an enormous amount of really strong feelings and a flashpoint where I think she thought she was standing up for my mother," Charles added to People.

"My stepmother allowed my mother into the house here, but had her taken to a separate room to everyone else so she couldn’t mix with everyone. And I think Diana thought that was so unbelievably rude," he recalled of the intense moment.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.