Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Shares Throwback Photo From Their Childhood

Article continues below advertisement

The late Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, recently shared a throwback photo of the two of them from their childhood. The Earl posted the picture on his Instagram account, where both siblings could be seen smiling at each other while sitting with their legs crossed on what appeared to be a window ledge.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @CHARLES.EARL.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, shared a childhood photo of them.

Both the late Princess and her little brother wore matching puffer jackets and pants and matching shoes. The black-and-white photo seemed to be in honor of the release of his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which reflected the former Princess of Wales’ life through his lens until her tragic death in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Previously Claimed That He Can Still Feel Princess Diana’s Presence Around Him

Source: @CHARLES.EARL.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Charles Spencer and Princess Diana reportedly used to be very close before her death.

Both siblings were very close before the death of Prince William and Prince Harry's mother in a car crash in Paris, France. However, it seems like even death couldn't break the bond between the two of them, even after years. The Earl claimed as much during a recent interview with People before his memoir was released on September 22, saying, “Yeah, there are moments when... I do feel Diana on my side in tricky moments." “If I have to really go into something, a meeting where something really important is being sorted out or whatever, I always wear cuff links she gave me in the late ‘80s as a sort of memorial,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer said he still feels Princess Diana's spirit at times.

“I had a cousin who died tragically by their own hand last year and I told the parents that I was wearing Diana’s cufflinks. Diana’s memory gives comfort to people even now,” he explained. Elsewhere in the interview, he stated, “I have felt the spirit of Diana at times. Maybe it’s wishful thinking.” “I think I’ll see her again [after death]? I don’t know,” he acknowledged.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Previously Said That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Media Treatment is Akin to What Happened to Princess Diana

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer said that the media should have learnt a lesson after how they treated Princess Diana.

In an interview with the BBC, Charles noted that the way his nephew and his wife, Meghan Markle, are being treated by the media carries the “echoes” of their response to his late sister. When asked about whether he thought the late Princess would “identify” with the media scrutiny the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face, he responded, “If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer said he finds 'echoes of' how Princess Diana was treated in their treatment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.