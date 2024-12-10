Princess Eugenie Is 'in a Very Difficult Position' After Being Invited to Spend Christmas With Prince Harry and King Charles
Princess Eugenie is caught in the middle of King Charles and Prince Harry's feud, as one insider claimed the Princess of York doesn't know which relative to spend the holiday season with.
"It's a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham," an insider told an outlet after alleging that the Duke of Sussex hoped to spend Christmas with his cousin.
"She is friends with Meghan too, and was close to his two previous girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas," the insider added. "It was Eugenie who helped set up Harry and Cressida. She refuses to abandon him. She is a very loyal lady. She is not one for taking sides."
OK! previously reported Eugenie could help heal the rift between Harry and Prince William after years of tension.
"Eugenie is very close to William and Harry, she always has been, always will be," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I'm sure that if she could, she would probably try to play peacekeeper with William and Harry, but it's hard to say as we don't know exactly what is going on behind closed doors," he claimed.
Throughout Charles and Kate Middleton's medical leave, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice supported the royals by attending additional engagements.
"I'm sure if she can help, she probably would try and intervene between the two of them, if she can help bring the brothers back together, of course she would," Harrold shared. "She's their cousin and she cares about them both deeply."
In Spare, Harry painted William as violent and ill-tempered, and the project greatly impacted their dynamic.
"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.
"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."
Currently, William is juggling royal duties and caring for the Princess of Wales as she focuses on being in remission. As the Prince of Wales continues to prioritize his role, his rift with Harry will most likely stay on the backburner.
"Let's not overlook the toll this rift might be taking on Kate. She’s in a delicate position as she manages her royal duties, family life and her well-being," the commentator said. "The constant media scrutiny, especially with the added weight of Harry’s revelations, can’t be easy on her health."
While promoting Spare, Harry admitted that he wants "a family, not an institution," but he continues to live on the outskirts of the royal family.
"As protective as he is of his family, it's likely he feels torn between wanting to heal his relationship with Harry and shielding Kate from further stress," Coram-James stated.
"If Harry truly wants to rebuild bridges, he may need to acknowledge the emotional toll his actions have had on the whole family," he continued.
