Prince William and Prince Harry Need Princess Eugenie to 'Play Peacekeeper' as Their Feud Worsens
Prince William and Prince Harry's rivalry continues to escalate, but Princess Eugenie could be the mediator the siblings need.
"Eugenie is very close to William and Harry, she always has been, always will be," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I'm sure that if she could, she would probably try to play peacekeeper with William and Harry, but it's hard to say as we don't know exactly what is going on behind closed doors," he claimed.
Harry's ties to his relatives were impacted by Spare, but he is still friends with Eugenie.
"I'm sure if she can help, she probably would try and intervene between the two of them, if she can help bring the brothers back together, of course she would," Harrold shared. "She's their cousin and she cares about them both deeply."
OK! previously reported William is juggling his rift with the Duke of Sussex and caring for Kate after she battled cancer.
"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.
"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."
Harry threw jabs at the Waleses' marriage in Harry & Meghan, and his various tell-alls placed the couple in a negative light.
"Let's not overlook the toll this rift might be taking on Kate. She’s in a delicate position as she manages her royal duties, family life and her well-being," the commentator said. "The constant media scrutiny, especially with the added weight of Harry’s revelations, can’t be easy on her health."
Kate announced in September that she is cancer-free, but William continues to be mindful of his wife's well-being.
"As protective as he is of his family, it's likely he feels torn between wanting to heal his relationship with Harry and shielding Kate from further stress," Coram-James stated.
"If Harry truly wants to rebuild bridges, he may need to acknowledge the emotional toll his actions have had on the whole family," he continued.
Over the years, the Princess of Wales has been seen as the grounding force within the monarchy, but her health has become her priority in recent months.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen shared. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
Meghan Markle and Kate struggled to find common ground during the actress' brief stint as a working duchess, and the duke wrote about the royal wives clashing in his biography.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."