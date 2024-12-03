Prince William and Prince Harry Need Princess Eugenie to 'Play Peacekeeper' as Their Feud Worsens

Prince William and Prince Harry 's rivalry continues to escalate, but Princess Eugenie could be the mediator the siblings need.

"Eugenie is very close to William and Harry, she always has been, always will be," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.

"I'm sure that if she could, she would probably try to play peacekeeper with William and Harry, but it's hard to say as we don't know exactly what is going on behind closed doors," he claimed.