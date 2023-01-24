Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Expecting Baby No. 2: 'The Family Is Delighted'
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expanding their brood!
"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer. 📸 by Jack," the royal, 32, captioned a sweet photo of her son, August, kissing her belly on Tuesday, January 24.
Of course, people couldn't help but send well-wishes to the couple, who tied the knot in October 2018.
One person said, "What wonderful news!! And as for this pic…. It’s everything 😍❤️," while another added, "Yay!! Congrats!!! X."
A third person gushed, "So happy for you guys 😍."
Additionally, Buckingham Palace released a message about the big news as well.
"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the statement read. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."
In September 2020, Eugenie, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Brooksbank revealed they were having a baby.
"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." she captioned a photo of fuzzy baby slippers.
Months later, the brunette beauty took to social media to share her son's moniker. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.📸 By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," she wrote in February 2021.
Ferguson has been enjoying her role of grandmother. So much so, she penned an emotional tribute to her daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, for Good Housekeeping in 2021.
"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother. You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother," she began.
She continued, "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones ... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."