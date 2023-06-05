Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out the Name
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are now a family of four!
On Monday, June 5, the royal, 33, revealed her new tot's moniker — and even shared a photo via social media.
"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already," the royal captioned two photos — one of the newborn and one with her eldest son, August, looking at his new brother.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the brood's sweet addition.
One person wrote, "Congratulations! What a gorgeous boy! Xxx," while another said, "Congratulations!!!!! So so sweet, All the best to you four😍."
A third person added, "Many congratulations to you both ❤️👼🏻 I hope you enjoy this precious time."
The royal family made the exciting announcement in January.
"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the statement read. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."
As OK! previously reported, Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, slipped up during an interview and revealed her daughter was giving birth any day.
"We don’t know what it is yet," Ferguson said of the baby's gender. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."
Ferguson, 63, previously gushed over becoming a grandparent.
"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother. You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother," she began.
She continued, "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones ... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."