Sarah Ferguson Slips Up, Confesses Daughter Princess Eugenie Is Due 'Any Minute Now'
Oops! Sarah Ferguson just spilled the royal tea on her daughter Princess Eugenie's pregnancy.
The ex-wife of disgraced royal Prince Andrew can't wait to add another grandbaby to the family — and by the sound of it, she won't have to wait much longer.
"We don’t know what it is yet," Sarah admitted of the baby's sex during an interview with a news outlet published Thursday, May 18. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."
Eugenie's newborn will be the second child of the 33-year-old and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 37. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and later welcomed 2-year-old son August.
Sarah is experienced in the grandmother department by now, as her and Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, 34, welcomed her adorable daughter, Sienna, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2021.
"I’m probably one of the best grannies ever," Sarah boasted later in the interview, noting she is "the best abuela ever because I think like a three-year-old," due to having "written 48 children’s books."
Between Eugenie's possible end-of-May delivery and Prince Charles' coronation earlier this month, the royal family has had a lot to celebrate in recent weeks.
Sarah looked back on her experience at the monumental ceremony that took place on Saturday, May 6, stating: "I mean, the most incredible honor to be there and to see Lionel Richie and to really be part of something as magical as that."
"Of course," she didn't forget about her brother-in-law, adding, "we all celebrate the King and his incredible work with sustainability and environment and his wonderful Queen, Camilla, by his side."
"It was a very moving moment to be part of history," the 63-year-old explained, further dishing on what Charles has in store for his future as a British ruler.
"He has made many, many changes in his life for the environment, for what he stands for. And I think it’s very, very important that there are changes," Sarah stated.
"He’s a very modern King. He fights very strongly for justice for young people," she concluded. "And I fully support the King’ wishes for a cleaner planet and for saving the environment. Not only that, his work with children and young adults, what he does is incredible."
