Sarah Ferguson Slips Up, Confesses Daughter Princess Eugenie Is Due 'Any Minute Now' 

"We don’t know what it is yet," Sarah admitted of the baby's sex during an interview with a news outlet published Thursday, May 18. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

Eugenie's newborn will be the second child of the 33-year-old and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 37. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and later welcomed 2-year-old son August.