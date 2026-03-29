Princess Michael of Kent, 81, Feared to Be Gravely Ill Following Stroke

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OK! can reveal Princess Michael of Kent is feared to be bedridden and gravely ill at her Kensington Palace home following a stroke, with the 81-year-old royal now understood to be receiving care in private. Princess Michael of Kent, born Baroness Marie-Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz, has been recovering at her long-time residence in Apartment 10 at Kensington Palace in London after a period of ill health. Sources say she suffered a stroke and is now confined to bed. Her representative declined to comment further when approached, stating: "We are grateful for the concern shown, but do not comment on private medical matters."

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Source: MEGA Princess Michael of Kent is recovering in her home.

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The princess has lived at the palace for more than four decades with her husband Prince Michael of Kent, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and the residence has served as a base for royal engagements in the capital. Sources familiar with the situation described a "marked decline" in her condition in recent weeks. One palace aide added that her recovery is being handled discreetly within the family home, with close relatives remaining nearby as she rests in familiar surroundings. Princess Michael's apartment, located within the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, has long been central to her and her husband's life in London.

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Source: MEGA Princess Michael of Kent has lived at the Kensington Palace in London for more than four decades.

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The five-bedroom, five-reception room residence is known for its distinctive interior, featuring mustard-toned wallpaper, towering bookshelves and mahogany furnishings. It is also where the couple have welcomed their family, including their son Lord Frederick Windsor, his wife Sophie Winkleman and their daughters Maud Windsor and Isabella Windsor, as well as their daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston. The Kents moved into the apartment after selling their former Gloucestershire home, Nether Lypiatt Manor, a 10-bedroom property once valued at around $7 million. Reflecting on that transition, Princess Michael previously said: "Of course I miss the big gardens we had at our country house, but it became very expensive to run... we couldn't afford it. For the first time, that terrible word came into my life when our private secretary said, 'Ma'am, you have to downsize.' It was the worst word I'd heard in ages."

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Source: MEGA The princess is recovering from a stroke.

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She and her husband began paying a commercial rent for the Kensington Palace apartment in 2010, having previously paid a nominal rate for decades. Other members of the royal family also reside within the Kensington Palace complex. Prince William and Kate Middleton retain Apartment 1A for use when in London with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, although their primary residence is in Windsor. The Duke of Kent also lives at the palace following the death of his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester reside in the Old Stables after downsizing from a larger apartment. Sources indicate Princess Michael's condition has led to a period of seclusion, with visits and public appearances halted.

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Source: MEGA The princess is 'remaining at home,' a source said.