Princess Sofia of Sweden's 'Meetings' With Jeffrey Epstein Took Place in 'Social Settings,' Her Family Insists After She's Named in His Emails

The Swedish royal family is shooting down rumors that Princess Sofia had any type of relationship with late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The gossip began after she was mentioned in Epstein's exposed emails, as he wanted to invite her to his island. As news of the messages spread, the brood confirmed she had met Epstein but never visited his place.

Princess Sofia Met Jeffrey Epstein in 'Social Settings' Only

Source: mega Princess Sofia of Sweden met Jeffrey Epstein over 20 years ago and never went to his island.

"No one can be expected to remember every person they have encountered throughout their life. However, Princess Sofia recalls meeting Epstein on a few occasions about 20 years ago," their statement read. "We wish to clarify that these meetings took place in social settings, such as at a restaurant and a movie premiere."

Jeffrey Epstein Invited Princess Sofia to His Island

Source: mega The late financier said he would buy the royal a ticket to visit him in the Caribbean.

Swedish news publication Dagens Nyheter published messages on Tuesday, December 9, between the financier and businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom. Ehnbom, a close friend of Sofia's who even attended her 2015 wedding, e-mailed a photo of Sofia in 2005 to Epstein alongside the message, "This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She's the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?"

Source: mega Sofia only met with Epstein in 'social settings,' her family stated.

"I'm in the Caribbean," Epstein responded. "Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket." In addition, a 2006 email from Epstein's assistant to Ehnbom asked, "Jeffrey wonders what really happened with Camilla. Did you tell her she has a ticket to New York anytime she wants?" "I think he means Sofia, the little beautiful dark-haired girl who had her friend Camilla with her," she replied, explaining there was an issue with the visas.

Other Royals Were Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Emails

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also named in Jeffrey Epstein's emails.