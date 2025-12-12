Princess Sofia of Sweden's 'Meetings' With Jeffrey Epstein Took Place in 'Social Settings,' Her Family Insists After She's Named in His Emails
The Swedish royal family is shooting down rumors that Princess Sofia had any type of relationship with late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The gossip began after she was mentioned in Epstein's exposed emails, as he wanted to invite her to his island.
As news of the messages spread, the brood confirmed she had met Epstein but never visited his place.
Princess Sofia Met Jeffrey Epstein in 'Social Settings' Only
"No one can be expected to remember every person they have encountered throughout their life. However, Princess Sofia recalls meeting Epstein on a few occasions about 20 years ago," their statement read. "We wish to clarify that these meetings took place in social settings, such as at a restaurant and a movie premiere."
Jeffrey Epstein Invited Princess Sofia to His Island
Swedish news publication Dagens Nyheter published messages on Tuesday, December 9, between the financier and businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom.
Ehnbom, a close friend of Sofia's who even attended her 2015 wedding, e-mailed a photo of Sofia in 2005 to Epstein alongside the message, "This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She's the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?"
"I'm in the Caribbean," Epstein responded. "Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket."
In addition, a 2006 email from Epstein's assistant to Ehnbom asked, "Jeffrey wonders what really happened with Camilla. Did you tell her she has a ticket to New York anytime she wants?"
"I think he means Sofia, the little beautiful dark-haired girl who had her friend Camilla with her," she replied, explaining there was an issue with the visas.
Other Royals Were Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Emails
Epstein's emails were just a few that were released to the public by the House Oversight Committee as they work to uncover all of the files related to his s-- trafficking scheme.
Sofia wasn't the only royal mentioned in messages, as Epstein had contact with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Though Andrew denied taking part in any crime, he was accused of sexual assault by a woman named Virginia Giuffre.
She alleged she was just 17 when she was forced to sleep with Andrew as one of Epstein's trafficking victims. Though they settled out of court, she continued to share shocking details about her story in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl. Giuffre committed suicide in April.